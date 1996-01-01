Hybridization quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the composition and bonding capability of sp2-hybridized orbitals?
sp2-hybridized orbitals are formed by mixing one s and two p orbitals, resulting in three hybrid orbitals that can form three sigma bonds, with one unhybridized p orbital remaining for pi bonding.
Which atomic orbitals from carbon hybridize to form the bonds in methane (CH4)?
In methane (CH4), carbon's 2s and all three 2p orbitals hybridize to form four sp3 hybrid orbitals.
How do you determine the hybridization at a specific atom in a molecule?
To determine the hybridization at a specific atom, count the number of bond sites (atoms and lone pairs) attached to it: 4 sites = sp3, 3 sites = sp2, 2 sites = sp.
How do you determine the hybridization for each indicated atom in a compound?
For each indicated atom, count the number of bond sites (atoms and lone pairs) attached: 4 sites = sp3, 3 sites = sp2, 2 sites = sp.
How do you determine the hybridization of a nitrogen atom in a compound?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms and lone pairs) on the nitrogen: 4 sites = sp3, 3 sites = sp2, 2 sites = sp.
Which statements about hybridization are true according to the provided materials?
Hybridization involves the mixing of s and p orbitals to form new, degenerate orbitals; the type of hybridization depends on the number of bond sites; and hybrid orbitals allow atoms like carbon to form stable bonds and achieve preferred geometries.
How many bonding domains are needed for a molecule to have a tetrahedral shape?
A molecule needs four bonding domains (bond sites) to have a tetrahedral shape.
How do you determine the hybridization of indicated atoms in a molecule?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms and lone pairs) on each indicated atom: 4 sites = sp3, 3 sites = sp2, 2 sites = sp.
How do you determine the number of sp2 hybridized carbon atoms in a structure?
Count the number of carbon atoms with three bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) to find the number of sp2 hybridized carbons.
What hybrid orbitals are used by the carbon atoms in the indigo molecule?
The hybrid orbitals used by carbon atoms in indigo depend on their bond sites: carbons with four bond sites use sp3, with three use sp2, and with two use sp.
What is the hybridization of carbon in the oxalate ion (C2O4^2-)?
In the oxalate ion, each carbon is typically sp2 hybridized, as it forms three bond sites (two to oxygen and one to the other carbon or oxygen).
How do you determine the hybridization of nitrogen in various ions and molecules?
For each nitrogen, count the number of bond sites (atoms and lone pairs): 4 sites = sp3, 3 sites = sp2, 2 sites = sp.
What type of hybrid orbitals are formed when one s and two p orbitals mix?
When one s and two p orbitals mix, sp2 hybrid orbitals are formed.
What is the hybridization of the oxygen atom in dimethyl ether (CH3OCH3)?
The oxygen atom in CH3OCH3 is sp3 hybridized, as it has two bonds and two lone pairs (four bond sites).
How do you determine the number of sp3 hybridized carbon atoms in a structure?
Count the number of carbon atoms with four bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) to find the number of sp3 hybridized carbons.
How do you identify sp2 hybridized atoms in a molecule?
Identify atoms with three bond sites (atoms or lone pairs); these are sp2 hybridized.
What is the hybridization of the carbon attached to three hydrogens in acetic acid?
The carbon attached to three hydrogens in acetic acid is sp3 hybridized, as it has four bond sites (three hydrogens and one carbon).
How do you determine the hybridization at each carbon atom in a molecule?
For each carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
How do you determine the hybridization of the central atom in a molecule?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms and lone pairs) on the central atom: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
What is the hybridization of the carbon attached to two oxygens in acetic acid?
The carbon attached to two oxygens in acetic acid is sp2 hybridized, as it has three bond sites (two oxygens and one carbon).
What is the hybridization of the carbon atom in carbon disulfide (CS2)?
The carbon atom in CS2 is sp hybridized, as it forms two double bonds (two bond sites).
How do you determine the hybridization for each labeled carbon atom in a molecule?
For each labeled carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
What is the hybridization of the oxygen atom in an alcohol?
The oxygen atom in an alcohol is sp3 hybridized, as it typically has two bonds and two lone pairs (four bond sites).
What geometry does a carbon atom in a multi-center molecule exhibit?
A carbon atom's geometry depends on its hybridization: sp3 = tetrahedral, sp2 = trigonal planar, sp = linear.
How do you determine the hybridization at each carbon atom in a molecule?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) on each carbon: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
Which hybridization scheme occurs about nitrogen when nitrogen forms a double bond?
When nitrogen forms a double bond, it typically has three bond sites and is sp2 hybridized.
How do you determine the number of sp2 hybridized atoms in a structure?
Count the number of atoms with three bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) to find the number of sp2 hybridized atoms.
What type of hybrid orbitals are utilized by carbon in anthracene?
In anthracene, the carbons in the aromatic rings are sp2 hybridized.
A central atom that is sp2 hybridized could bind up to how many other atoms?
A central atom that is sp2 hybridized can bind up to three other atoms.
How do you determine the hybridization about the arsenic atom in a molecule?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) on the arsenic atom: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
What is the hybridization of the central atom in phosphorus pentafluoride (PF5)?
The central atom in PF5 is sp3d hybridized, as it has five bond sites.
What is the hybridization of boron in boron trichloride (BCl3)?
Boron in BCl3 is sp2 hybridized, as it has three bond sites.
How do you determine the orbital hybridization of a highlighted atom in a molecule?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) on the highlighted atom: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
How do you determine the hybridization that best describes a specific atom in a molecule?
Count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) on the atom: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
Which hybrid orbitals overlap in the carbon-oxygen bond in a carbonyl group?
In a carbonyl group, the carbon's sp2 hybrid orbital overlaps with the oxygen's sp2 hybrid orbital to form the sigma bond.
Which hybrid orbitals overlap to form the sigma bonds between indicated atoms in xanthine?
Sigma bonds between indicated atoms in xanthine are formed by the overlap of their respective hybrid orbitals, determined by the number of bond sites: sp3, sp2, or sp.
What orbitals are used to form each bond in methanol (CH3OH)?
In methanol, carbon uses sp3 hybrid orbitals to bond with three hydrogens and one oxygen; oxygen uses sp3 hybrid orbitals to bond with carbon and hydrogen.
What type of hybridization is exhibited by the central atom in CHClO?
The central atom in CHClO is sp2 hybridized, as it has three bond sites.
How do you determine the hybridization states for carbon atoms in a molecule?
For each carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
What is the hybridization of the p orbital in a methyl radical carbon?
In a methyl radical, the carbon is sp2 hybridized, with the unpaired electron occupying the unhybridized p orbital.