Infrared Spectroscopy quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you use IR spectroscopy to identify a compound based on its IR spectrum?

You can identify a compound using IR spectroscopy by analyzing the positions and shapes of absorption peaks in the functional group region (above 1500 cm⁻¹), which correspond to specific bond vibrations and functional groups. The fingerprint region (below 1500 cm⁻¹) can help distinguish between different molecules, but is less useful for identifying functional groups.