Intro to Coenzymes quiz Flashcards

Cofactors are non-protein chemical compounds that assist enzymes, while coenzymes are organic molecules that act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons during enzymatic reactions.

Which of the following statements correctly describes cofactors and coenzymes?

Which of the following is an accurate description of a coenzyme?

A coenzyme is an organic molecule that binds to an enzyme and assists in enzyme function, often by acting as a carrier for chemical groups or electrons.