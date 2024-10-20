Intro to Coenzymes quiz Flashcards
Intro to Coenzymes quiz
- Which of the following statements correctly describes cofactors and coenzymes?Cofactors are non-protein chemical compounds that assist enzymes, while coenzymes are organic molecules that act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons during enzymatic reactions.
- Which of the following is an accurate description of a coenzyme?A coenzyme is an organic molecule that binds to an enzyme and assists in enzyme function, often by acting as a carrier for chemical groups or electrons.
- What is the role of a coenzyme?Coenzymes facilitate enzymatic reactions by acting as carriers for chemical groups or electrons, enabling the enzyme to perform its function effectively.
- What is the primary function of ATP as a coenzyme?ATP stores energy in its phosphate bonds, which can be used to drive various biochemical reactions.
- How does NAD+ function in enzymatic reactions?NAD+ acts as an electron carrier in oxidation-reduction reactions, essential for energy transfer in metabolic processes.
- What role does FAD play in metabolic processes?FAD participates in redox reactions, acting as an electron carrier in various metabolic pathways.
- Why is coenzyme A important in acyl transfer reactions?Coenzyme A carries acyl groups, facilitating their transfer in metabolic reactions, which is crucial for energy production and synthesis of biomolecules.
- What structural component is common among many coenzymes?ADP is a recurring structural component found in many coenzymes, such as NAD+, FAD, and coenzyme A.
- What is the significance of ribose sugar in coenzymes?Ribose sugar is part of the structural backbone of coenzymes like ATP and NAD+, providing stability and connectivity to other functional groups.
- How do coenzymes differ from cofactors?Coenzymes are organic molecules that assist enzymes, while cofactors can be either organic or inorganic substances that enhance enzyme activity.