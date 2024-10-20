Intro to Lipids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of these is a phospholipid? Phospholipids are made from glycerolipids and sphingolipids, containing a glycerol or sphingosine backbone, fatty acids, and a phosphate group.

Which of the following is a healthy fat? Unsaturated fats, such as those found in olive oil and avocados, are considered healthy fats.

Which of these is rich in unsaturated fats? Foods like olive oil, nuts, and avocados are rich in unsaturated fats.

Why do phospholipids form a bilayer in water? Phospholipids form a bilayer in water because their hydrophilic heads face the water, while their hydrophobic tails avoid water, creating a stable structure.

Which characteristic of a phospholipid contributes to the fluidity of the membrane? The presence of unsaturated fatty acids in phospholipids contributes to membrane fluidity.

Which is a component of a phospholipid? A phospholipid is composed of a glycerol or sphingosine backbone, fatty acids, and a phosphate group.

What is the role of cholesterol in a phospholipid bilayer? Cholesterol helps maintain membrane fluidity and stability by preventing the fatty acid chains from packing too closely together.

Which statement about unsaturated fats is true? Unsaturated fats have one or more double bonds in their fatty acid chains, making them liquid at room temperature.

Which part of the phospholipid is found inside the membrane away from water? The hydrophobic tails of phospholipids are found inside the membrane, away from water.

Which of the following describes the structure of a phospholipid? A phospholipid consists of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid tails, and a phosphate group.

Which of these types of fat are liquid at room temperature? Unsaturated fats are typically liquid at room temperature.

What is a phospholipid composed of? A phospholipid is composed of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group.

How many calories are in a gram of fat? There are 9 calories in a gram of fat.

When phospholipids are placed in water, what structure do they form? Phospholipids form a bilayer structure when placed in water.

Which of the following is not a fat-soluble vitamin? Vitamin C is not a fat-soluble vitamin.

Why do phospholipids form a bilayer? Phospholipids form a bilayer because their hydrophilic heads interact with water, while their hydrophobic tails avoid water.

Which regions of a phospholipid molecule are hydrophilic? The phosphate group and glycerol backbone of a phospholipid are hydrophilic.

Which part of a phospholipid is attracted to water? The hydrophilic head of a phospholipid is attracted to water.

What is the main function of phospholipids in a cell? Phospholipids form the cell membrane, providing structure and regulating the passage of substances.

Which type of hormone is lipid soluble? Steroid hormones are lipid soluble.

How do saturated and unsaturated fats differ in their ability to pack together? Saturated fats pack tightly due to straight chains, while unsaturated fats have kinks from double bonds, preventing tight packing.

When phospholipids are placed in water, what happens? Phospholipids spontaneously form bilayers when placed in water.

Which of the following is characteristic of lipids? Lipids are hydrophobic and insoluble in water.

Which of the following statements concerning saturated fats is true? Saturated fats have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature.

What is the key role of phospholipids? Phospholipids are key components of cell membranes, providing structure and regulating permeability.

Which of the following is not a lipid? Glucose is not a lipid.

Which of the following statements about phospholipids is false? Phospholipids do not contain three fatty acids; they contain two fatty acids and a phosphate group.

Why do phospholipids form a double layer? Phospholipids form a double layer to shield their hydrophobic tails from water while exposing their hydrophilic heads.

Why are saturated fats solid at room temperature? Saturated fats are solid at room temperature because their straight chains allow tight packing.

What are the components of a phospholipid molecule? A phospholipid molecule consists of a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group.

Which of the following are the categories of fats? Fats can be categorized into saturated, unsaturated, and trans fats.

What is the difference between a triglyceride and a phospholipid? A triglyceride has three fatty acids attached to glycerol, while a phospholipid has two fatty acids and a phosphate group.

What are some qualities that a triglyceride possesses? Triglycerides are hydrophobic, energy-rich, and consist of glycerol and three fatty acids.

What is a unique property of phospholipids? Phospholipids have amphipathic properties, with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.

Cholesterol produced by the liver is released into the body as which of the following? Cholesterol is released into the body as low-density lipoproteins (LDLs).

What is the function of phospholipids? Phospholipids function as structural components of cell membranes and help regulate membrane fluidity.

Why do phospholipids orient themselves tail-to-tail in a bilayer? Phospholipids orient tail-to-tail to keep their hydrophobic tails away from water and hydrophilic heads facing water.

Which two substances are important for emulsification of fats during digestion? Bile salts and phospholipids are important for emulsification of fats during digestion.

The structure of a phospholipid can best be described as which of the following? A phospholipid has a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group.