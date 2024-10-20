Intro to Lipids quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not a characteristic of lipids? Lipids are not soluble in water; they are hydrophobic.

Why are phospholipids important? Phospholipids are important for forming cell membranes and regulating permeability.

What are the structural components of a triglyceride? A triglyceride consists of a glycerol backbone and three fatty acids.

Why are many unsaturated fats liquid at room temperature? Unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature due to kinks in their chains from double bonds, preventing tight packing.

Which statements are true regarding cholesterol? Cholesterol is a lipid with a four-ring structure, important for membrane fluidity and hormone synthesis.

Which statements are true of fat-soluble vitamins? Fat-soluble vitamins include A, D, E, and K, and are stored in body fat.

What property makes phospholipids ideal building blocks for cell membranes? Phospholipids are amphipathic, allowing them to form bilayers with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.

How are lipid-soluble hormones mainly transported in plasma? Lipid-soluble hormones are transported in plasma bound to carrier proteins.

Why do phospholipids spontaneously form a bilayer when mixed with water? Phospholipids spontaneously form a bilayer due to their amphipathic nature, with hydrophilic heads facing water and hydrophobic tails avoiding it.

Which of the following is a lipid? Cholesterol is a lipid.

Which statement is false regarding fat-soluble vitamins? Fat-soluble vitamins are not easily excreted; they are stored in body fat.

Why are unsaturated fats liquid at room temperature? Unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature due to the presence of double bonds causing kinks in their chains.

Triglycerides and phospholipids both contain which of the following? Both triglycerides and phospholipids contain fatty acids.

Which of the following are saturated fats? Butter and lard are examples of saturated fats.

How many calories per gram of fat? Fat contains 9 calories per gram.

What feature of fats makes them hydrophobic? Fats are hydrophobic due to their long non-polar hydrocarbon chains.

Why do fats store more energy than carbohydrates? Fats store more energy than carbohydrates because they have more carbon-hydrogen bonds, which release energy when broken.

Which statement accurately describes a feature of essential fatty acids? Essential fatty acids cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained from the diet.

Which of the following structure consists of glycerol and fatty acids? Triglycerides consist of glycerol and fatty acids.

Which of the following is true regarding saturated fats? Saturated fats have no double bonds and are typically solid at room temperature.

Which of the following molecules is a lipid with a four-ring hydrocarbon structure? Cholesterol is a lipid with a four-ring hydrocarbon structure.

Why do phospholipids spontaneously form bilayers when mixed with water? Phospholipids spontaneously form bilayers due to their amphipathic nature, with hydrophilic heads facing water and hydrophobic tails avoiding it.

What differs in the structure of triglycerides and phospholipids? Triglycerides have three fatty acids, while phospholipids have two fatty acids and a phosphate group.

Explain why phospholipids spontaneously form bilayer when mixed with water? Phospholipids form bilayers because their hydrophilic heads interact with water, while hydrophobic tails avoid water.

Explain why phospholipids spontaneously form a bilayer when mixed with water? Phospholipids form bilayers due to their amphipathic nature, with hydrophilic heads facing water and hydrophobic tails avoiding it.

Which statement best describes how cholesterol affects cell membrane fluidity? Cholesterol maintains membrane fluidity by preventing fatty acid chains from packing too closely.

Why do phospholipids form bilayers in water? Phospholipids form bilayers in water because their hydrophilic heads face water, while hydrophobic tails avoid it.

Which of the following statements is true regarding fats in food? Fats in food provide energy and are essential for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins.

Fats contain how many calories per gram? Fats contain 9 calories per gram.

Why do phospholipids form bilayers when mixed with water? Phospholipids form bilayers due to their amphipathic nature, with hydrophilic heads facing water and hydrophobic tails avoiding it.

When phospholipids are placed in water, what structure do they form? Phospholipids form a bilayer structure when placed in water.

Which are molecules made mostly of carbon and hydrogen that make up the fats? Fatty acids are molecules made mostly of carbon and hydrogen that make up fats.

Which of following does not secrete a lipase? The liver does not secrete a lipase; it produces bile.

Which of the following is not one of the four fat soluble vitamins? Vitamin C is not one of the four fat-soluble vitamins.

Which of the following are excellent sources of unsaturated fats? Olive oil, nuts, and avocados are excellent sources of unsaturated fats.

Which statement best explains the difference between saturated and unsaturated fats? Saturated fats have no double bonds and are solid at room temperature, while unsaturated fats have double bonds and are liquid.

Which of the following statements describes an unsaturated fat? Unsaturated fats contain one or more double bonds in their fatty acid chains.

Which of the following statements are true about polyunsaturated fats? (select 3) Polyunsaturated fats contain multiple double bonds, are liquid at room temperature, and are considered heart-healthy.

Which of the following is true about essential fatty acids? Essential fatty acids are necessary for health and must be obtained from the diet.