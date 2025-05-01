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Ionization of Aromatics definitions

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  • Aromaticity
    A property granting unusual stability to cyclic molecules with a specific number of pi electrons, as predicted by Huckel's rule.
  • Fovalene
    A hydrocarbon with two conjugated rings and an exocyclic double bond, capable of ionizing to enhance aromatic stability.
  • Azulene
    A polycyclic aromatic molecule with a strong dipole and vivid blue color, stabilized by resonance sharing between rings.
  • Exocyclic Double Bond
    A double bond located outside a ring system, often serving as a source of electrons for resonance and ionization.
  • Resonance Structure
    A depiction of electron distribution in a molecule, showing alternative placements of charges and bonds to maximize stability.
  • Dipole
    A separation of charge within a molecule, resulting in a directional polarity that influences physical and chemical properties.
  • Huckel's Rule
    A guideline stating that cyclic, planar molecules with 4n+2 pi electrons exhibit aromatic stability.
  • Pi Electrons
    Electrons found in p orbitals that participate in delocalized bonding, crucial for aromatic stabilization.
  • Conjugated Ring
    A cyclic structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing for delocalization of pi electrons.
  • Ionization
    The process where a molecule forms charged species, often to achieve greater aromatic stability.
  • Electrophile
    A species attracted to electron-rich sites, often reacting with negatively charged atoms in aromatic systems.
  • Nucleophilicity
    A measure of an atom's tendency to donate electrons, often enhanced by negative charge in resonance structures.
  • Polycyclic Aromatic Molecule
    A compound containing multiple fused aromatic rings, often requiring resonance sharing for stability.
  • Aromatic Stability
    The enhanced resistance to reaction and increased stability observed in molecules with aromatic character.
  • Negative Charge
    An excess of electrons localized on an atom, often increasing nucleophilicity and influencing resonance.