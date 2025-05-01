Aromaticity A property granting unusual stability to cyclic molecules with a specific number of pi electrons, as predicted by Huckel's rule.

Fovalene A hydrocarbon with two conjugated rings and an exocyclic double bond, capable of ionizing to enhance aromatic stability.

Azulene A polycyclic aromatic molecule with a strong dipole and vivid blue color, stabilized by resonance sharing between rings.

Exocyclic Double Bond A double bond located outside a ring system, often serving as a source of electrons for resonance and ionization.

Resonance Structure A depiction of electron distribution in a molecule, showing alternative placements of charges and bonds to maximize stability.

Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, resulting in a directional polarity that influences physical and chemical properties.