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Aromaticity A property granting unusual stability to cyclic molecules with a specific number of pi electrons, as predicted by Huckel's rule. Fovalene A hydrocarbon with two conjugated rings and an exocyclic double bond, capable of ionizing to enhance aromatic stability. Azulene A polycyclic aromatic molecule with a strong dipole and vivid blue color, stabilized by resonance sharing between rings. Exocyclic Double Bond A double bond located outside a ring system, often serving as a source of electrons for resonance and ionization. Resonance Structure A depiction of electron distribution in a molecule, showing alternative placements of charges and bonds to maximize stability. Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, resulting in a directional polarity that influences physical and chemical properties. Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that cyclic, planar molecules with 4n+2 pi electrons exhibit aromatic stability. Pi Electrons Electrons found in p orbitals that participate in delocalized bonding, crucial for aromatic stabilization. Conjugated Ring A cyclic structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing for delocalization of pi electrons. Ionization The process where a molecule forms charged species, often to achieve greater aromatic stability. Electrophile A species attracted to electron-rich sites, often reacting with negatively charged atoms in aromatic systems. Nucleophilicity A measure of an atom's tendency to donate electrons, often enhanced by negative charge in resonance structures. Polycyclic Aromatic Molecule A compound containing multiple fused aromatic rings, often requiring resonance sharing for stability. Aromatic Stability The enhanced resistance to reaction and increased stability observed in molecules with aromatic character. Negative Charge An excess of electrons localized on an atom, often increasing nucleophilicity and influencing resonance.
Ionization of Aromatics definitions
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