IUPAC Naming quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which genotype represents a homozygous dominant allele? A homozygous dominant genotype is represented by two identical dominant alleles, such as 'AA'.

Which is the most specific taxonomic level in the classification system? The most specific taxonomic level in the classification system is 'species'.

If an organism with the genotype aabb produces gametes, what will be the genotype of the gametes? The gametes will have the genotype 'ab', as each gamete receives one allele from each gene.

Who created the system for classifying and naming plants and animals? Carl Linnaeus developed the system for classifying and naming plants and animals, known as binomial nomenclature.

A parent with a genotype of rr yy can produce which of the following gametes? a) ry b) rY c) Ry d) RY a) ry

Why do scientists use binomial nomenclature instead of common names? Scientists use binomial nomenclature to provide a universal and standardized naming system that avoids confusion caused by common names.

Who developed binomial nomenclature? Carl Linnaeus developed binomial nomenclature.

Why is it important to use the binomial nomenclature system? It is important to use binomial nomenclature to ensure consistent and universal identification of species across different languages and regions.

Which scientific name is written correctly? a) Homo sapiens b) homo Sapiens c) Homo Sapiens d) homo sapiens a) Homo sapiens

Which of the following is a scientific name? a) Canis lupus b) Dog c) Felis catus d) Cat a) Canis lupus and c) Felis catus

Why is it important to have a universal scientific naming system? A universal scientific naming system is important to avoid confusion and ensure clear communication among scientists worldwide.

What does an organism’s scientific name consist of? Why are scientific names useful? An organism's scientific name consists of its genus and species. Scientific names are useful for providing a unique and universal identifier for each species.

Which of the following does not describe botanical nomenclature? a) Universal b) Consistent c) Common d) Systematic c) Common

Which is more specific: genus or species? Species is more specific than genus.

Which is an example of binomial nomenclature in the Linnaean system of taxonomy? An example of binomial nomenclature is 'Homo sapiens'.

Why bother using binomial nomenclature? Binomial nomenclature is used to provide a standardized and universally accepted naming system for organisms, reducing confusion.

The scientific name of an organism is made up of what two group names? The scientific name of an organism is made up of its genus and species names.

What is the naming system developed by Carolus Linnaeus? The naming system developed by Carolus Linnaeus is called binomial nomenclature.

Which of the following pairs is a correct match? a) Homo sapiens - Human b) Canis lupus - Cat c) Felis catus - Dog d) Panthera leo - Lion a) Homo sapiens - Human and d) Panthera leo - Lion

Who developed the taxonomic system of binomial nomenclature? Carl Linnaeus developed the taxonomic system of binomial nomenclature.

Why is binomial nomenclature important? Binomial nomenclature is important because it provides a unique and universally recognized name for each species, facilitating clear communication.

What type of naming system do we use for living organisms? We use the binomial nomenclature system for naming living organisms.

Which is an incorrect match of taxonomic category and common name? a) Homo sapiens - Human b) Canis lupus - Dog c) Felis catus - Cat d) Panthera leo - Tiger d) Panthera leo - Tiger

The scientific name of an organism includes the names of which two classification groups? The scientific name of an organism includes the names of its genus and species.

What does an organism’s scientific name consist of? An organism's scientific name consists of its genus and species.

A scientific name consists of which of the following? a) Family and Genus b) Genus and Species c) Order and Family d) Class and Order b) Genus and Species

Which of the following taxa make up a scientific name? The taxa that make up a scientific name are the genus and species.

Who developed a system of classifying organisms by genus and species? Carl Linnaeus developed a system of classifying organisms by genus and species.

What is the correct formatting when writing out the binomial nomenclature of a species? The correct formatting is to capitalize the genus name and use lowercase for the species name, both italicized, e.g., Homo sapiens.

Who developed the binomial system of nomenclature? Carl Linnaeus developed the binomial system of nomenclature.

What is the science of naming and grouping organisms called? The science of naming and grouping organisms is called taxonomy.

Which of the following parts of a prescription indicates the medication prescribed? The part of a prescription that indicates the medication prescribed is the 'inscription'.

Which level of classification includes organisms that can successfully interbreed? The species level of classification includes organisms that can successfully interbreed.

What is the most specific category – genus or species? Species is the most specific category.

Which of the following is a correct usage of binomial nomenclature? a) Homo sapiens b) homo Sapiens c) Homo Sapiens d) homo sapiens a) Homo sapiens

Following binomial nomenclature, what are the two components of a scientific name? The two components of a scientific name are the genus and species.

Which two groupings are used in the scientific name? The two groupings used in the scientific name are genus and species.

Which two categories make up an organism’s scientific name? An organism's scientific name is made up of its genus and species.

According to the rules of binomial nomenclature, how should a scientific name be formatted? A scientific name should be formatted with the genus capitalized and the species lowercase, both italicized, e.g., Homo sapiens.