IUPAC Naming quiz #1 Flashcards

- Which genotype represents a homozygous dominant allele?A homozygous dominant genotype is represented by two identical dominant alleles, such as 'AA'.
- Which is the most specific taxonomic level in the classification system?The most specific taxonomic level in the classification system is 'species'.
- If an organism with the genotype aabb produces gametes, what will be the genotype of the gametes?The gametes will have the genotype 'ab', as each gamete receives one allele from each gene.
- Who created the system for classifying and naming plants and animals?Carl Linnaeus developed the system for classifying and naming plants and animals, known as binomial nomenclature.
- A parent with a genotype of rr yy can produce which of the following gametes? a) ry b) rY c) Ry d) RYa) ry
- Why do scientists use binomial nomenclature instead of common names?Scientists use binomial nomenclature to provide a universal and standardized naming system that avoids confusion caused by common names.
- Who developed binomial nomenclature?Carl Linnaeus developed binomial nomenclature.
- Why is it important to use the binomial nomenclature system?It is important to use binomial nomenclature to ensure consistent and universal identification of species across different languages and regions.
- Which scientific name is written correctly? a) Homo sapiens b) homo Sapiens c) Homo Sapiens d) homo sapiensa) Homo sapiens
- Which of the following is a scientific name? a) Canis lupus b) Dog c) Felis catus d) Cata) Canis lupus and c) Felis catus
- Why is it important to have a universal scientific naming system?A universal scientific naming system is important to avoid confusion and ensure clear communication among scientists worldwide.
- What does an organism’s scientific name consist of? Why are scientific names useful?An organism's scientific name consists of its genus and species. Scientific names are useful for providing a unique and universal identifier for each species.
- Which of the following does not describe botanical nomenclature? a) Universal b) Consistent c) Common d) Systematicc) Common
- Which is more specific: genus or species?Species is more specific than genus.
- Which is an example of binomial nomenclature in the Linnaean system of taxonomy?An example of binomial nomenclature is 'Homo sapiens'.
- Why bother using binomial nomenclature?Binomial nomenclature is used to provide a standardized and universally accepted naming system for organisms, reducing confusion.
- The scientific name of an organism is made up of what two group names?The scientific name of an organism is made up of its genus and species names.
- What is the naming system developed by Carolus Linnaeus?The naming system developed by Carolus Linnaeus is called binomial nomenclature.
- Which of the following pairs is a correct match? a) Homo sapiens - Human b) Canis lupus - Cat c) Felis catus - Dog d) Panthera leo - Liona) Homo sapiens - Human and d) Panthera leo - Lion
- Who developed the taxonomic system of binomial nomenclature?Carl Linnaeus developed the taxonomic system of binomial nomenclature.
- Why is binomial nomenclature important?Binomial nomenclature is important because it provides a unique and universally recognized name for each species, facilitating clear communication.
- What type of naming system do we use for living organisms?We use the binomial nomenclature system for naming living organisms.
- Which is an incorrect match of taxonomic category and common name? a) Homo sapiens - Human b) Canis lupus - Dog c) Felis catus - Cat d) Panthera leo - Tigerd) Panthera leo - Tiger
- The scientific name of an organism includes the names of which two classification groups?The scientific name of an organism includes the names of its genus and species.
- What does an organism’s scientific name consist of?An organism's scientific name consists of its genus and species.
- A scientific name consists of which of the following? a) Family and Genus b) Genus and Species c) Order and Family d) Class and Orderb) Genus and Species
- Which of the following taxa make up a scientific name?The taxa that make up a scientific name are the genus and species.
- Who developed a system of classifying organisms by genus and species?Carl Linnaeus developed a system of classifying organisms by genus and species.
- What is the correct formatting when writing out the binomial nomenclature of a species?The correct formatting is to capitalize the genus name and use lowercase for the species name, both italicized, e.g., Homo sapiens.
- Who developed the binomial system of nomenclature?Carl Linnaeus developed the binomial system of nomenclature.
- What is the science of naming and grouping organisms called?The science of naming and grouping organisms is called taxonomy.
- Which of the following parts of a prescription indicates the medication prescribed?The part of a prescription that indicates the medication prescribed is the 'inscription'.
- Which level of classification includes organisms that can successfully interbreed?The species level of classification includes organisms that can successfully interbreed.
- What is the most specific category – genus or species?Species is the most specific category.
- Which of the following is a correct usage of binomial nomenclature? a) Homo sapiens b) homo Sapiens c) Homo Sapiens d) homo sapiensa) Homo sapiens
- Following binomial nomenclature, what are the two components of a scientific name?The two components of a scientific name are the genus and species.
- Which two groupings are used in the scientific name?The two groupings used in the scientific name are genus and species.
- Which two categories make up an organism’s scientific name?An organism's scientific name is made up of its genus and species.
- According to the rules of binomial nomenclature, how should a scientific name be formatted?A scientific name should be formatted with the genus capitalized and the species lowercase, both italicized, e.g., Homo sapiens.
- Why might it be important to have a system for identifying and naming organisms?It is important to have a system for identifying and naming organisms to ensure clear communication and avoid confusion across different languages and regions.