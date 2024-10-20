IUPAC Naming quiz #2 Flashcards
IUPAC Naming quiz #2
- Why is it best for scientists to use the name from the standardized taxonomic system?It is best for scientists to use the name from the standardized taxonomic system to ensure consistency and clarity in scientific communication.
- 2pq represents what genotype?In the context of population genetics, 2pq represents the frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.