Lactone A cyclic ester formed by cyclization of a hydroxycarboxylic acid, commonly found in 5- or 6-membered stable rings.

Lactam A cyclic amide produced from amino carboxylic acids, with ring stability highest in 5- or 6-membered forms.

Cyclization A process where a chain molecule forms a ring, often leading to increased stability in 5- or 6-membered structures.

Hydroxycarboxylic Acid A molecule containing both a hydroxyl and a carboxylic acid group, serving as a precursor for lactone formation.

Amino Carboxylic Acid A compound with both an amino and a carboxylic acid group, enabling lactam ring formation upon cyclization.

Beta Lactam A four-membered cyclic amide, crucial in antibiotics like penicillin for disrupting bacterial cell walls.