Back
Lactone A cyclic ester formed by cyclization of a hydroxycarboxylic acid, commonly found in 5- or 6-membered stable rings. Lactam A cyclic amide produced from amino carboxylic acids, with ring stability highest in 5- or 6-membered forms. Cyclization A process where a chain molecule forms a ring, often leading to increased stability in 5- or 6-membered structures. Hydroxycarboxylic Acid A molecule containing both a hydroxyl and a carboxylic acid group, serving as a precursor for lactone formation. Amino Carboxylic Acid A compound with both an amino and a carboxylic acid group, enabling lactam ring formation upon cyclization. Beta Lactam A four-membered cyclic amide, crucial in antibiotics like penicillin for disrupting bacterial cell walls. Delta Lactone A six-membered cyclic ester formed when the hydroxyl group is on the delta carbon of a hydroxy acid. Cyclic Anhydride A ring structure formed by self-cyclization of a diacid, especially under heat, featuring two acyl groups bonded to the same oxygen. Succinic Acid A four-carbon diacid that can cyclize to form cyclic anhydrides and serves as a precursor for succinamide. Amide A functional group derived from carboxylic acids and ammonia, featuring a carbonyl bonded to nitrogen. Imide A functional group resembling an anhydride but with a nitrogen atom between two carbonyls, formed by heating an amide and carboxylic acid on the same chain. Succinamide A compound derived from succinic acid, serving as the precursor to N-bromo succinamide, a common organic reagent. N-Bromo Succinimide A reagent derived from succinamide, widely used for selective bromination in organic synthesis. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed during nucleophilic attack on a carbonyl, crucial in cyclization mechanisms. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl, central to lactone and lactam formation.
Lactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Lactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
Carboxylation
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny