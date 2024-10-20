Ligands quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ligands quiz

Ligands quiz
  • What is the role of a ligand in a complex ion?
    A ligand acts as a Lewis base, donating lone pairs to a metal cation, which acts as a Lewis acid, in a complex ion.
  • What distinguishes a monodentate ligand from a bidentate ligand?
    A monodentate ligand donates one lone pair, while a bidentate ligand donates two lone pairs simultaneously from different locations within the molecule.
  • What are L ligands and X ligands?
    L ligands are neutral ligands, while X ligands are negatively charged ligands.
  • How does a bidentate ligand contribute to the structure of a complex ion?
    A bidentate ligand can form rings in the complex ion by donating two lone pairs from different locations, creating a cyclic structure.
  • What is the abbreviation for ethylenediamine and what type of ligand is it?
    The abbreviation for ethylenediamine is EN, and it is a bidentate L2 ligand.
  • What is the significance of the charge on a ligand?
    The charge on a ligand determines its classification as either an L ligand (neutral) or an X ligand (negatively charged), affecting the properties of the complex ion.
  • What is the role of a Lewis base in the context of ligands?
    In the context of ligands, a Lewis base donates an electron pair to a metal cation, forming a coordinate bond in a complex ion.
  • What is the abbreviation for carbon monoxide when it acts as a ligand?
    The abbreviation for carbon monoxide when it acts as a ligand is CO.
  • What type of ligand is water and why?
    Water is an L ligand because it is neutral and donates a lone pair from its oxygen atom.
  • How can a ligand be both an X and an L ligand?
    A ligand can be both an X and an L ligand if it has both negatively charged and neutral sites that can donate lone pairs, such as cyclopentadienyl.