Ligands quiz Flashcards

What is the role of a ligand in a complex ion? A ligand acts as a Lewis base, donating lone pairs to a metal cation, which acts as a Lewis acid, in a complex ion.

What distinguishes a monodentate ligand from a bidentate ligand? A monodentate ligand donates one lone pair, while a bidentate ligand donates two lone pairs simultaneously from different locations within the molecule.

What are L ligands and X ligands? L ligands are neutral ligands, while X ligands are negatively charged ligands.

How does a bidentate ligand contribute to the structure of a complex ion? A bidentate ligand can form rings in the complex ion by donating two lone pairs from different locations, creating a cyclic structure.

What is the abbreviation for ethylenediamine and what type of ligand is it? The abbreviation for ethylenediamine is EN, and it is a bidentate L2 ligand.

What is the significance of the charge on a ligand? The charge on a ligand determines its classification as either an L ligand (neutral) or an X ligand (negatively charged), affecting the properties of the complex ion.

What is the role of a Lewis base in the context of ligands? In the context of ligands, a Lewis base donates an electron pair to a metal cation, forming a coordinate bond in a complex ion.

What is the abbreviation for carbon monoxide when it acts as a ligand? The abbreviation for carbon monoxide when it acts as a ligand is CO.

What type of ligand is water and why? Water is an L ligand because it is neutral and donates a lone pair from its oxygen atom.