Markovnikov quiz #1 Flashcards

What type of reaction conditions result in Markovnikov addition to an unsymmetric alkene?

Markovnikov addition to an unsymmetric alkene occurs under reaction conditions where an electrophile (such as HX, where X is a halide) adds to the alkene, forming a carbocation intermediate. The hydrogen (H) adds to the carbon with more hydrogens (less substituted), and the leaving group (X) attaches to the more substituted carbon, resulting in the most stable carbocation intermediate. This follows Markovnikov's Rule, which states that the carbocation forms at the most stable (usually more substituted) carbon.