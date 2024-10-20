Mass Spectrometry quiz Flashcards
- What is an advantage of using GC-MS in mass spectrometry?GC-MS combines gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, allowing for separation and identification of compounds in complex mixtures with high sensitivity and specificity.
- What is the most common ionization method in mass spectrometry?The most common ionization method in mass spectrometry is electron impact ionization (EI).
- What is a radical cation in mass spectrometry?A radical cation is a molecule that has lost one electron, resulting in a positive charge and a radical state.
- How does a mass spectrometer detect ions?A mass spectrometer detects ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio (m/z), primarily focusing on cations.
- What does the base peak represent in a mass spectrum?The base peak represents the tallest peak in a mass spectrum, scaled to 100% relative abundance.
- Why are smaller ions deflected more easily in a magnetic field?Smaller ions are deflected more easily due to their lower inertia compared to larger ions.
- What does the mass-to-charge ratio (m/z) indicate in mass spectrometry?The mass-to-charge ratio (m/z) indicates the molecular weight of cationic fragments, with the charge usually being 1.
- What is the significance of the molecular ion in mass spectrometry?The molecular ion represents the original molecule with one electron missing, indicating its molecular weight.
- How does fragmentation affect the mass spectrum?Fragmentation leads to smaller peaks representing cationic fragments, with detection likelihood decreasing as more atoms are removed.
- What does the relative abundance on the y-axis of a mass spectrum represent?Relative abundance compares the likelihood of detecting a fragment to the base peak, which is scaled to 100%.