Mass Spectrometry quiz #1 Flashcards

How can the presence of bromine in a compound be identified using its mass spectrum?

The presence of bromine in a compound can be identified in its mass spectrum by observing two molecular ion peaks of nearly equal intensity separated by 2 mass units. This is due to bromine's two major isotopes, Br-79 and Br-81, which are present in almost equal abundance. The mass spectrum will show a characteristic pattern with these two peaks, indicating the presence of bromine.