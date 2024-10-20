Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many stereoisomers are possible for a 2-ketohexose? A 2-ketohexose can have 8 stereoisomers, as it has three chiral centers, each contributing to the stereoisomer count.

What determines the D or L configuration of a monosaccharide? The D or L configuration is determined by the orientation of the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon.

What does the term 'penultimate carbon' refer to in monosaccharides? The penultimate carbon is the second to last carbon in a monosaccharide, which is crucial for determining its stereochemistry.

What is the relationship between D and L sugars? D and L sugars are enantiomers, meaning they are mirror images of each other.

How did Emil Fischer contribute to the understanding of monosaccharide chirality? Emil Fischer established the D and L nomenclature for sugars, although his assignments were based on guesswork and later found to have exceptions.

What is the mnemonic to remember the orientation of D and L configurations? The mnemonic is 'D is right, L is left,' referring to the direction the hydroxyl group points on the penultimate carbon.

Why is the correlation between D/L and optical rotation no longer valid? The correlation is invalid because historical assignments by Emil Fischer were based on guesswork, not actual optical measurements.

What is the significance of the stereo descriptor carbon in monosaccharides? The stereo descriptor carbon, synonymous with the penultimate carbon, determines the D or L configuration of the monosaccharide.

How does the orientation of the hydroxyl group affect monosaccharide classification? If the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon points to the right, the monosaccharide is classified as D-form; if it points to the left, it is L-form.