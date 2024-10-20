Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement quiz Flashcards
Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What is the aldose-ketose rearrangement also known as?The aldose-ketose rearrangement is also known as the indial rearrangement or the Lobry de Bruyn Van Eckenstein reaction.
- What intermediate is crucial for the aldose-ketose rearrangement?The enediol intermediate is crucial for the aldose-ketose rearrangement.
- What transformation can occur at C2 through the enediol mechanism?Epimerization at C2 can occur through the enediol mechanism.
- What is the result of the aldose-ketose rearrangement of glucose?The aldose-ketose rearrangement of glucose results in the conversion of glucose into fructose.
- What is the role of base in the aldose-ketose rearrangement?The base removes an alpha hydrogen from the monosaccharide, forming an enediol intermediate.
- What happens to the stereochemical information during the formation of the enediol intermediate?The stereochemical information is lost from carbon 2 during the formation of the enediol intermediate.
- What can happen if the base removes a proton from carbon 2 instead of the top proton?If the base removes a proton from carbon 2, it can lead to the formation of a ketohexose like fructose.
- What is required for epimerization at C3 to occur?Very strongly basic conditions are required for epimerization at C3 to occur.
- Why is the aldose-ketose rearrangement considered inefficient?The aldose-ketose rearrangement is considered inefficient because it produces a mixture of isomers.
- What is the significance of the enediol intermediate beyond epimerization?The enediol intermediate is significant for rearrangement, allowing the conversion of an aldose to a ketose.