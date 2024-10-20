Monosaccharides - Common Structures quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

In which form do plants store energy? Starch, Glycogen, Chitin, Cellulose Plants store energy in the form of starch.

Which of these elements is found in both carbohydrates and water? Oxygen is found in both carbohydrates and water.

What is a difference between starch and glycogen? Starch is primarily used for energy storage in plants, while glycogen is used for energy storage in animals.

Sucrose is made of which simple sugars? Sucrose is made of glucose and fructose.

What happens to the glucose produced in photosynthesis? The glucose produced in photosynthesis can be used for energy, stored as starch, or converted into other compounds.

The enzyme lactase will break down the sugar lactose into which of the following components? Lactase breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose.

What is the key difference between the sugars ribose and deoxyribose? Ribose has an OH group on the 2' carbon, while deoxyribose lacks this OH group, having only a hydrogen.

For every one glucose molecule, what is produced during cellular respiration? For every one glucose molecule, cellular respiration produces ATP, water, and carbon dioxide.

Where is cellulose found? Cellulose is found in the cell walls of plants.

When glucose is metabolized, what is the primary product? When glucose is metabolized, the primary product is ATP.

Which of the following is the sugar found in RNA that is different from DNA? Ribose, Deoxyribose, Glucose, Fructose Ribose is the sugar found in RNA that is different from DNA.

Which three of the following contain the highest percentage of calories from carbohydrates? Bread, Butter, Rice, Chicken Bread, Rice, and Chicken contain the highest percentage of calories from carbohydrates.

Which of the following best describes glycogen? A storage form of glucose in animals, A structural component in plants, A simple sugar, A type of lipid Glycogen is a storage form of glucose in animals.

What is the formula for glucose? The formula for glucose is C6H12O6.

What does 1 glucose molecule yield during glycolysis? 1 glucose molecule yields 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 ATP, and 2 NADH during glycolysis.

How is a molecule like glucose related to an organism? Glucose is a primary energy source for organisms, used in cellular respiration to produce ATP.

What is the major structural difference between starch and glycogen? The major structural difference is that glycogen is more highly branched than starch.

Which of the following is true of both starch and cellulose? Both are energy storage molecules, Both are structural components, Both are made of glucose units, Both are found in animals Both starch and cellulose are made of glucose units.

What is the structural difference between the sugar found in RNA and the sugar found in DNA? The sugar in RNA is ribose, which has an OH group on the 2' carbon, while the sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, which lacks this OH group.

What is the function of cellulose? Cellulose provides structural support to plant cell walls.

What is an example of a starch? An example of a starch is amylose.

Which of the following is not made from long chains of glucose? Starch, Cellulose, Glycogen, Chitin Chitin is not made from long chains of glucose; it is made from N-acetylglucosamine.

What is the sugar that helps make up ATP? Ribose is the sugar that helps make up ATP.

What type of biomolecule is starch? Starch is a carbohydrate.

Which of the following has the most starch? Potato, Apple, Chicken, Butter Potato has the most starch.

What do plants use glucose for? Plants use glucose for energy, growth, and as a building block for other molecules.

Is sugar food for plants? Yes, sugar, specifically glucose, is a form of food for plants.

Which of the following are used for immediate fuel and are converted to glucose? Proteins, Fats, Carbohydrates, Nucleic acids Carbohydrates are used for immediate fuel and are converted to glucose.

Which of these best describes the production of sucrose? Sucrose is produced by the combination of glucose and fructose.

What is structurally different about cellulose when compared to starch? Cellulose has beta-glycosidic linkages, while starch has alpha-glycosidic linkages.

What is the difference between glycogen and starch? Glycogen is more highly branched than starch and is used for energy storage in animals.

Which carbohydrate is matched to its correct enzyme needed for digestion? Lactose - Lactase, Starch - Amylase, Cellulose - Cellulase, Sucrose - Sucrase Starch - Amylase is correctly matched.

The energy that is stored in the bonds of a glucose molecule exemplifies which of the following? Kinetic energy, Potential energy, Thermal energy, Mechanical energy The energy stored in the bonds of a glucose molecule exemplifies potential energy.

What must a plant need to produce 4 molecules of sugar? A plant needs carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight to produce sugar through photosynthesis.

Which pair of enzymes is required to fully break down starch into glucose? Amylase and maltase are required to fully break down starch into glucose.

Which of the following terms does not describe a molecule of glucose? Monosaccharide, Hexose, Ketose, Aldose Ketose does not describe a molecule of glucose; glucose is an aldose.

What sugar does RNA contain? RNA contains the sugar ribose.

What type of molecule is maltose? Maltose is a disaccharide.

What are 2 suffixes that the scientific sugar names end with? The suffixes '-ose' and '-ide' are common in scientific sugar names.