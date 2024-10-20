Monosaccharides - Common Structures quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What is the base in ATP made of which type of sugar? The base in ATP is made of ribose sugar.

Which molecule do plants use to store extra glucose? Plants use starch to store extra glucose.

Which two monosaccharides combine to form sucrose? Glucose and fructose combine to form sucrose.

Glucose and fructose can be described as which of the following? Isomers, Epimers, Enantiomers, Diastereomers Glucose and fructose can be described as isomers.

What aspect of the sugar is unique to RNA? RNA contains ribose, which has an OH group on the 2' carbon.

What happens to the sugars that are made during photosynthesis? The sugars made during photosynthesis are used for energy, growth, and storage in plants.

Which of the following is true of complex carbohydrates? They are made of simple sugars, They are lipids, They are proteins, They are nucleic acids Complex carbohydrates are made of simple sugars.

Per molecule of glucose, how many ATP are produced in cellular respiration? Per molecule of glucose, up to 38 ATP can be produced in cellular respiration.

Which of the following statements concerning sugar is correct? Sugar is a protein, Sugar is a lipid, Sugar is a carbohydrate, Sugar is a nucleic acid Sugar is a carbohydrate.

Which of the following is a false statement about carbohydrates? They provide energy, They are structural components, They are proteins, They are made of sugar units The false statement is that carbohydrates are proteins.

Which of the following is not a role of carbohydrates? Energy storage, Structural support, Enzyme catalysis, Cell recognition Enzyme catalysis is not a role of carbohydrates.

What are the functions of starch or chitin? Starch functions in energy storage, while chitin provides structural support.

What is the storage form of glucose in a plant? The storage form of glucose in a plant is starch.

What is the difference between starch and glycogen? Starch is less branched than glycogen and is used for energy storage in plants.

What three-carbon carbohydrate leaves the Calvin cycle and is used to build glucose and sucrose? Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) leaves the Calvin cycle and is used to build glucose and sucrose.

Which of the following is not a starch? Amylose, Amylopectin, Cellulose, Glycogen Cellulose is not a starch.

For what purpose does a plant use the sugars produced during photosynthesis? Plants use the sugars produced during photosynthesis for energy, growth, and storage.

Which of the following statements about glycogen is false? It is a storage form of glucose, It is found in plants, It is highly branched, It is used for energy storage The false statement is that glycogen is found in plants.

Which features distinguish between glucose and ribose molecules? Glucose is a hexose with six carbons, while ribose is a pentose with five carbons.

What happens to the sugar that plants make during photosynthesis? The sugar made during photosynthesis is used for energy, growth, and storage in plants.

For which of the following is glucose most critical as an energy source? Brain, Muscle, Liver, Skin Glucose is most critical as an energy source for the brain.

Which of the following is the major difference between glycogen and amylopectin? The major difference is that glycogen is more highly branched than amylopectin.

How do plants store their extra sugar? Plants store their extra sugar as starch.

What enzyme breaks down starch? Amylase breaks down starch.

Sugar is a component of which of the following? DNA, RNA, Proteins, Lipids Sugar is a component of DNA and RNA.

What do we get from glucose? (Choose all that apply) Energy, Proteins, Lipids, Nucleic acids From glucose, we get energy.

How do the hexoses glucose and galactose differ from one another? Glucose and galactose differ as C4 epimers, with the OH group at the fourth carbon in different positions.

What kind of sugar does RNA have? RNA has ribose sugar.

What product of the Calvin cycle is used as a precursor in the synthesis of sucrose or starch? Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P) is used as a precursor in the synthesis of sucrose or starch.

Which statement correctly describes starch and cellulose? Starch is used for energy storage, while cellulose provides structural support.