Monosaccharides - Cyclization quiz Flashcards

Did glucose diffuse through the membrane? The question is incomplete as it stands; however, glucose typically does not diffuse through a cell membrane without the aid of transport proteins due to its polar nature.

What was removed from the glucose molecules when they bonded to form maltose? When glucose molecules bond to form maltose, a water molecule is removed in a dehydration synthesis reaction.

How are sugars and other molecules synthesized in the Calvin cycle? In the Calvin cycle, sugars are synthesized through a series of reactions that convert carbon dioxide and other compounds into glucose using ATP and NADPH.

What is the most stable form of monosaccharides in aqueous solutions? Monosaccharides are most stable in their cyclic forms, specifically as 5-membered furanoses or 6-membered pyranoses.

What determines the configuration of the anomeric carbon in cyclized monosaccharides? The configuration of the anomeric carbon is determined by the orientation of the nucleophilic attack on the carbonyl carbon, resulting in either the alpha or beta anomer.

Why does the beta anomer of D-glucose predominate in solution? The beta anomer of D-glucose predominates due to equatorial preference, making it more stable and prevalent in solution.

What is mutorotation in the context of monosaccharides? Mutorotation is the process where one anomer can interconvert into the other by temporarily reverting to the straight-chain form.

What is the significance of the penultimate carbon in monosaccharide cyclization? The penultimate carbon is often the site of nucleophilic attack during cyclization, leading to the formation of cyclic structures.

How are the hydroxyl groups oriented in the ring form of monosaccharides? The orientation of hydroxyl groups in the ring is determined by their position in the Fischer projection; groups on the right face down, and those on the left face up.