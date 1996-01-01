Naming Esters quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you identify an ester compound based on its structure and naming conventions?

An ester compound can be identified by its general structure, which is RCOOR', where R and R' are alkyl groups. In naming, esters are named as alkyl carboxylates, with the alkyl group attached to the oxygen named first, followed by the carboxylate (derived from a carboxylic acid with the suffix '-ate'). The name 'ester' does not appear in the compound's name.