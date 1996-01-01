Naming Esters quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you identify an ester compound based on its structure and naming conventions?
An ester compound can be identified by its general structure, which is RCOOR', where R and R' are alkyl groups. In naming, esters are named as alkyl carboxylates, with the alkyl group attached to the oxygen named first, followed by the carboxylate (derived from a carboxylic acid with the suffix '-ate'). The name 'ester' does not appear in the compound's name.
What is the name of the ester formed from the reaction of acetic acid and 1-propanol?
The ester formed from acetic acid and 1-propanol is called propyl acetate. The 'propyl' group comes from 1-propanol, and 'acetate' comes from acetic acid.
Why is naming esters considered more challenging compared to other functional groups?
Naming esters is challenging because the word 'ester' does not appear in their names, unlike many other functional groups. Instead, their names are derived from alkyl and carboxylate components.
What part of the ester structure is named as the alkyl group?
The alkyl group is the portion attached to the oxygen atom in the ester functional group. It is named first in the ester’s name.
How is the carboxylate part of an ester name determined?
The carboxylate part is named based on the parent carboxylic acid, but with the hydrogen removed and the suffix changed to '-ate.' It can use either the common or IUPAC name of the acid.
What is the IUPAC name for the carboxylate derived from acetic acid?
The IUPAC name for the carboxylate derived from acetic acid is ethanoate. This comes from ethanoic acid by removing the hydrogen and adding '-ate.'
In the ester ethyl acetate, which part corresponds to the alkyl group and which to the carboxylate?
In ethyl acetate, 'ethyl' is the alkyl group attached to the oxygen, and 'acetate' is the carboxylate derived from acetic acid. The name reflects both components.
Can both common and IUPAC names be used for the carboxylate part of an ester?
Yes, both common and IUPAC names are acceptable for the carboxylate part. For example, acetate (common) and ethanoate (IUPAC) can both be used.
What is the general structural formula for an ester?
The general structural formula for an ester is COOR, where R is an alkyl group. This structure distinguishes esters from other functional groups.
Why might you hear 'ethyl acetate' more often than 'ethyl ethanoate'?
The common name 'ethyl acetate' is more widely used in practice than the IUPAC name 'ethyl ethanoate.' This is due to historical and practical preferences in naming.