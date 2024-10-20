Naming Ketones quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ketones quiz
  • Which of the following is a ketone: 2-butanone, ethanol, or propanal?
    2-butanone is a ketone because it has a carbonyl group (C=O) within the carbon chain.
  • How do you modify the root name of a carbon chain to name a ketone in IUPAC nomenclature?
    You replace the 'e' ending of the carbon chain with 'one' to name a ketone.
  • What is the IUPAC name for a four-carbon chain with a ketone group on the second carbon?
    The IUPAC name is 2-butanone.
  • In common naming, how are the alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl group in a ketone named?
    The alkyl groups are named alphabetically followed by the word 'ketone'.
  • Why is IUPAC naming recommended for more complex ketones?
    IUPAC naming is recommended because it provides a systematic way to name larger or more branched substituents.
  • What is the common name for 2-butanone?
    The common name for 2-butanone is ethyl methyl ketone.
  • Which functional group has higher naming priority, ketones or alcohols?
    Ketones have higher naming priority over alcohols.
  • What suffix is used in IUPAC naming to indicate a ketone?
    The suffix '-one' is used to indicate a ketone.
  • What is the importance of specifying the location of a ketone in IUPAC naming?
    Specifying the location is important to identify the exact position of the ketone group in the carbon chain.
  • When is common naming suitable for ketones?
    Common naming is suitable for simpler, smaller ketones typically found in lab settings.