Naming Ketones quiz Flashcards
- Which of the following is a ketone: 2-butanone, ethanol, or propanal?2-butanone is a ketone because it has a carbonyl group (C=O) within the carbon chain.
- How do you modify the root name of a carbon chain to name a ketone in IUPAC nomenclature?You replace the 'e' ending of the carbon chain with 'one' to name a ketone.
- What is the IUPAC name for a four-carbon chain with a ketone group on the second carbon?The IUPAC name is 2-butanone.
- In common naming, how are the alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl group in a ketone named?The alkyl groups are named alphabetically followed by the word 'ketone'.
- Why is IUPAC naming recommended for more complex ketones?IUPAC naming is recommended because it provides a systematic way to name larger or more branched substituents.
- What is the common name for 2-butanone?The common name for 2-butanone is ethyl methyl ketone.
- Which functional group has higher naming priority, ketones or alcohols?Ketones have higher naming priority over alcohols.
- What suffix is used in IUPAC naming to indicate a ketone?The suffix '-one' is used to indicate a ketone.
- What is the importance of specifying the location of a ketone in IUPAC naming?Specifying the location is important to identify the exact position of the ketone group in the carbon chain.
- When is common naming suitable for ketones?Common naming is suitable for simpler, smaller ketones typically found in lab settings.