Nomenclature of Heterocycles quiz Flashcards

Nomenclature of Heterocycles quiz
Nomenclature of Heterocycles quiz
- What are pyrimidine dimers?Pyrimidine dimers are a type of DNA damage caused by ultraviolet light, where two adjacent pyrimidine bases, usually thymine, become covalently bonded, disrupting normal DNA structure.
- What are heterocycles?Heterocycles are cyclic compounds composed of carbon and one or more heteroatoms such as oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen.
- How are saturated heterocycles named?Saturated heterocycles are named using cycloalkane names with prefixes like oxa for oxygen, thia for sulfur, and aza for nitrogen.
- What is the naming priority for heteroatoms in heterocycles?The naming priority for heteroatoms in heterocycles is oxygen first, followed by sulfur, and then nitrogen.
- What is the common name for a five-membered ring with oxygen and two double bonds?The common name for a five-membered ring with oxygen and two double bonds is furan.
- What is the prefix used for nitrogen in saturated heterocycles?The prefix used for nitrogen in saturated heterocycles is 'aza'.
- What is the structure of pyrrole?Pyrrole is a five-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one of the carbons and two double bonds, with nitrogen also bonded to a hydrogen.
- How are bicyclic heterocycles numbered?In bicyclic heterocycles, carbons at ring junctions are not numbered, and the heteroatom gets location number 1.
- What is the common name for a six-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one carbon?The common name for a six-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one carbon is pyridine.
- What is the memory tool for remembering the priority of heteroatoms?The memory tool for remembering the priority of heteroatoms is 'open snacks nightly,' indicating oxygen before sulfur before nitrogen.