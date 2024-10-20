Skip to main content
Nomenclature of Heterocycles quiz Flashcards

  • What are pyrimidine dimers?
    Pyrimidine dimers are a type of DNA damage caused by ultraviolet light, where two adjacent pyrimidine bases, usually thymine, become covalently bonded, disrupting normal DNA structure.
  • What are heterocycles?
    Heterocycles are cyclic compounds composed of carbon and one or more heteroatoms such as oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen.
  • How are saturated heterocycles named?
    Saturated heterocycles are named using cycloalkane names with prefixes like oxa for oxygen, thia for sulfur, and aza for nitrogen.
  • What is the naming priority for heteroatoms in heterocycles?
    The naming priority for heteroatoms in heterocycles is oxygen first, followed by sulfur, and then nitrogen.
  • What is the common name for a five-membered ring with oxygen and two double bonds?
    The common name for a five-membered ring with oxygen and two double bonds is furan.
  • What is the prefix used for nitrogen in saturated heterocycles?
    The prefix used for nitrogen in saturated heterocycles is 'aza'.
  • What is the structure of pyrrole?
    Pyrrole is a five-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one of the carbons and two double bonds, with nitrogen also bonded to a hydrogen.
  • How are bicyclic heterocycles numbered?
    In bicyclic heterocycles, carbons at ring junctions are not numbered, and the heteroatom gets location number 1.
  • What is the common name for a six-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one carbon?
    The common name for a six-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one carbon is pyridine.
  • What is the memory tool for remembering the priority of heteroatoms?
    The memory tool for remembering the priority of heteroatoms is 'open snacks nightly,' indicating oxygen before sulfur before nitrogen.