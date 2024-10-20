Nomenclature of Heterocycles quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are pyrimidine dimers? Pyrimidine dimers are a type of DNA damage caused by ultraviolet light, where two adjacent pyrimidine bases, usually thymine, become covalently bonded, disrupting normal DNA structure.

What are heterocycles? Heterocycles are cyclic compounds composed of carbon and one or more heteroatoms such as oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen.

How are saturated heterocycles named? Saturated heterocycles are named using cycloalkane names with prefixes like oxa for oxygen, thia for sulfur, and aza for nitrogen.

What is the naming priority for heteroatoms in heterocycles? The naming priority for heteroatoms in heterocycles is oxygen first, followed by sulfur, and then nitrogen.

What is the common name for a five-membered ring with oxygen and two double bonds? The common name for a five-membered ring with oxygen and two double bonds is furan.

What is the prefix used for nitrogen in saturated heterocycles? The prefix used for nitrogen in saturated heterocycles is 'aza'.

What is the structure of pyrrole? Pyrrole is a five-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one of the carbons and two double bonds, with nitrogen also bonded to a hydrogen.

How are bicyclic heterocycles numbered? In bicyclic heterocycles, carbons at ring junctions are not numbered, and the heteroatom gets location number 1.

What is the common name for a six-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one carbon? The common name for a six-membered ring with nitrogen replacing one carbon is pyridine.