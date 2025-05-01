Chirality A property where an atom forms four distinct bonds, resulting in non-superimposable mirror images.

Chiral Center An atom bonded to four different groups, creating a molecule with non-superimposable mirror images.

Silicon An element analogous to carbon, capable of serving as a chiral center when bonded to four distinct groups.

Nitrogen An element that can be a chiral center only when it forms four bonds, typically carrying a positive charge.

Phosphorus An element that can act as a chiral center due to its high inversion energy, maintaining fixed spatial arrangement.

Sulfur An element that can be chiral in certain compounds, especially when inversion of its lone pair is energetically unfavorable.