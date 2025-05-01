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Chirality A property where an atom forms four distinct bonds, resulting in non-superimposable mirror images. Chiral Center An atom bonded to four different groups, creating a molecule with non-superimposable mirror images. Silicon An element analogous to carbon, capable of serving as a chiral center when bonded to four distinct groups. Nitrogen An element that can be a chiral center only when it forms four bonds, typically carrying a positive charge. Phosphorus An element that can act as a chiral center due to its high inversion energy, maintaining fixed spatial arrangement. Sulfur An element that can be chiral in certain compounds, especially when inversion of its lone pair is energetically unfavorable. Amine Inversion A rapid process where a lone pair on neutral nitrogen flips position, preventing stable chirality. Sulfonium Salt A positively charged sulfur species with a lone pair, exhibiting chirality due to high inversion energy. Quaternary Ammonium A nitrogen atom with four different substituents and a positive charge, serving as a chiral center. Sulfoxide A sulfur compound with two organic groups, a double-bonded oxygen, and a lone pair, capable of being chiral. Phosphine A phosphorus compound with three organic groups and a lone pair, often chiral due to resistance to inversion. Inversion Energy The energy required for a lone pair to switch positions, determining whether chirality is maintained. Lone Pair A pair of non-bonding electrons on an atom, often assigned lowest priority in R/S configuration. R and S Configuration A system for naming chiral centers by prioritizing groups and assigning spatial arrangement as R or S.
Non-Carbon Chiral Centers definitions
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Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
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