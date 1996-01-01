Nucleophiles and Basicity quiz #1 Flashcards

How does the nucleophilicity of halide ions (F⁻, Cl⁻, Br⁻, I⁻) rank in water, and what is the reason for this trend?

In water, which is a protic solvent, the nucleophilicity of halide ions increases as you go down the group: I⁻ > Br⁻ > Cl⁻ > F⁻. This is because smaller ions like F⁻ are more tightly solvated by water molecules, making them less available to donate electrons, while larger ions like I⁻ are less solvated and thus better nucleophiles.