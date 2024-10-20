Oxidizing Agent quiz Flashcards
Oxidizing Agent quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What is the oxidizing agent in the reaction: pyruvate + NADH + H+ → lactate + NAD+?The oxidizing agent in this reaction is pyruvate, as it accepts electrons from NADH, which is oxidized to NAD+.
- What is the role of an oxidizing agent in a chemical reaction?An oxidizing agent accepts electrons from another species, causing the oxidation of that species while itself being reduced.
- What is Jones' reagent commonly used for in organic chemistry?Jones' reagent is commonly used to oxidize secondary alcohols to ketones.
- What is a key rule to remember about oxidizing agents in organic reactions?Oxidizing agents add oxygen to molecules without breaking carbon-carbon bonds, except in specific cases like ozonolysis.
- What is the first step in the oxidation mechanism using Jones' reagent?The first step is a nucleophilic attack by the alcohol on the chromium in the chromic acid.
- What is the significance of alpha elimination in oxidation mechanisms?Alpha elimination forms a double bond directly on the alpha carbon to a non-carbon atom, such as oxygen.
- What happens to the chromic acid after it acts as an oxidizing agent?The chromic acid is reduced and eventually reforms, but it is not the focus of the oxidation process.
- What is the final product when a secondary alcohol is oxidized using a strong oxidizing agent?The final product is a ketone, as the alcohol is converted by forming a double bond with oxygen.
- Why is it important to distinguish between strong and weak oxidizing agents?Understanding the strength of oxidizing agents helps predict the extent of oxidation and the possible products formed.
- What is the role of water in the oxidation mechanism using Jones' reagent?Water acts as a base to deprotonate the intermediate, facilitating the formation of the ketone product.