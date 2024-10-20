Oxidizing Agent quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the oxidizing agent in the reaction: pyruvate + NADH + H+ → lactate + NAD+? The oxidizing agent in this reaction is pyruvate, as it accepts electrons from NADH, which is oxidized to NAD+.

What is the role of an oxidizing agent in a chemical reaction? An oxidizing agent accepts electrons from another species, causing the oxidation of that species while itself being reduced.

What is Jones' reagent commonly used for in organic chemistry? Jones' reagent is commonly used to oxidize secondary alcohols to ketones.

What is a key rule to remember about oxidizing agents in organic reactions? Oxidizing agents add oxygen to molecules without breaking carbon-carbon bonds, except in specific cases like ozonolysis.

What is the first step in the oxidation mechanism using Jones' reagent? The first step is a nucleophilic attack by the alcohol on the chromium in the chromic acid.

What is the significance of alpha elimination in oxidation mechanisms? Alpha elimination forms a double bond directly on the alpha carbon to a non-carbon atom, such as oxygen.

What happens to the chromic acid after it acts as an oxidizing agent? The chromic acid is reduced and eventually reforms, but it is not the focus of the oxidation process.

What is the final product when a secondary alcohol is oxidized using a strong oxidizing agent? The final product is a ketone, as the alcohol is converted by forming a double bond with oxygen.

Why is it important to distinguish between strong and weak oxidizing agents? Understanding the strength of oxidizing agents helps predict the extent of oxidation and the possible products formed.