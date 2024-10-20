Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Oxidizing and Reducing Agents quiz Flashcards

Oxidizing and Reducing Agents quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following components can be present in a reducing atmosphere: hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, or carbon dioxide?
    Hydrogen can be present in a reducing atmosphere as it increases the hydrogen content of molecules.
  • Which of the following molecules is the primary reducing agent in the Calvin cycle reactions: NADPH, ATP, FADH2, or NADH?
    NADPH is the primary reducing agent in the Calvin cycle reactions.
  • What are the reduced forms of the electron carriers NAD+ and FAD?
    The reduced forms of NAD+ and FAD are NADH and FADH2, respectively.
  • What are the two electron carriers involved in cellular respiration?
    The two electron carriers involved in cellular respiration are NAD+ and FAD.
  • Oxidation of which of the following molecules will produce the largest amount of energy: glucose, fatty acids, amino acids, or ethanol?
    Oxidation of fatty acids will produce the largest amount of energy.
  • Which of the following is a reducing agent in the overall reaction for photosynthesis: water, carbon dioxide, oxygen, or glucose?
    Water is a reducing agent in the overall reaction for photosynthesis.
  • What is not a good biological oxidizing agent: oxygen, hydrogen peroxide, NAD+, or methane?
    Methane is not a good biological oxidizing agent because it is the most reduced form of carbon.
  • What is the most reduced form of carbon in organic chemistry?
    Methane is the most reduced form of carbon in organic chemistry.
  • What happens to the hydrogen content of a molecule during a reduction reaction?
    During a reduction reaction, the hydrogen content of a molecule increases.
  • What is the fully oxidized form of carbon that is considered inorganic?
    The fully oxidized form of carbon that is considered inorganic is CO2.