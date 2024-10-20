Oxidizing and Reducing Agents quiz Flashcards
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Which of the following components can be present in a reducing atmosphere: hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, or carbon dioxide?Hydrogen can be present in a reducing atmosphere as it increases the hydrogen content of molecules.
- Which of the following molecules is the primary reducing agent in the Calvin cycle reactions: NADPH, ATP, FADH2, or NADH?NADPH is the primary reducing agent in the Calvin cycle reactions.
- What are the reduced forms of the electron carriers NAD+ and FAD?The reduced forms of NAD+ and FAD are NADH and FADH2, respectively.
- What are the two electron carriers involved in cellular respiration?The two electron carriers involved in cellular respiration are NAD+ and FAD.
- Oxidation of which of the following molecules will produce the largest amount of energy: glucose, fatty acids, amino acids, or ethanol?Oxidation of fatty acids will produce the largest amount of energy.
- Which of the following is a reducing agent in the overall reaction for photosynthesis: water, carbon dioxide, oxygen, or glucose?Water is a reducing agent in the overall reaction for photosynthesis.
- What is not a good biological oxidizing agent: oxygen, hydrogen peroxide, NAD+, or methane?Methane is not a good biological oxidizing agent because it is the most reduced form of carbon.
- What is the most reduced form of carbon in organic chemistry?Methane is the most reduced form of carbon in organic chemistry.
- What happens to the hydrogen content of a molecule during a reduction reaction?During a reduction reaction, the hydrogen content of a molecule increases.
- What is the fully oxidized form of carbon that is considered inorganic?The fully oxidized form of carbon that is considered inorganic is CO2.