Skip to main content
Back

Pi Electrons definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Pi Electron
    Found in an unhybridized p orbital, this electron type is crucial for understanding molecular bonding and reactivity.
  • Unhybridized p Orbital
    An atomic region where pi electrons reside, not involved in sigma bonding, allowing for side-to-side overlap.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical connection featuring one sigma and one pi bond, contributing two pi electrons to a molecule.
  • Radical
    A species with an unpaired electron, contributing one pi electron when present in an unhybridized p orbital.
  • Cation
    A positively charged species with an empty orbital, contributing zero pi electrons to the system.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged species, typically contributing two pi electrons due to its extra electron pair.
  • Electron Counting
    A systematic approach to determine the number of pi electrons in a molecule, often using simple rules.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, not contributing to the pi electron count.
  • Bonding
    The interaction between atomic orbitals that leads to molecule formation, involving both sigma and pi electrons.
  • Molecular Reactivity
    The tendency of a molecule to undergo chemical change, often influenced by the presence of pi electrons.
  • Electron Pair
    Two electrons occupying the same orbital, which can contribute to pi bonding in certain species.
  • Orbital Overlap
    The spatial interaction of atomic orbitals, essential for the formation of both sigma and pi bonds.