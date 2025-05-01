Pi Electron Found in an unhybridized p orbital, this electron type is crucial for understanding molecular bonding and reactivity.

Unhybridized p Orbital An atomic region where pi electrons reside, not involved in sigma bonding, allowing for side-to-side overlap.

Double Bond A chemical connection featuring one sigma and one pi bond, contributing two pi electrons to a molecule.

Radical A species with an unpaired electron, contributing one pi electron when present in an unhybridized p orbital.

Cation A positively charged species with an empty orbital, contributing zero pi electrons to the system.

Anion A negatively charged species, typically contributing two pi electrons due to its extra electron pair.