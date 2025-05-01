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Pi Electron Found in an unhybridized p orbital, this electron type is crucial for understanding molecular bonding and reactivity. Unhybridized p Orbital An atomic region where pi electrons reside, not involved in sigma bonding, allowing for side-to-side overlap. Double Bond A chemical connection featuring one sigma and one pi bond, contributing two pi electrons to a molecule. Radical A species with an unpaired electron, contributing one pi electron when present in an unhybridized p orbital. Cation A positively charged species with an empty orbital, contributing zero pi electrons to the system. Anion A negatively charged species, typically contributing two pi electrons due to its extra electron pair. Electron Counting A systematic approach to determine the number of pi electrons in a molecule, often using simple rules. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, not contributing to the pi electron count. Bonding The interaction between atomic orbitals that leads to molecule formation, involving both sigma and pi electrons. Molecular Reactivity The tendency of a molecule to undergo chemical change, often influenced by the presence of pi electrons. Electron Pair Two electrons occupying the same orbital, which can contribute to pi bonding in certain species. Orbital Overlap The spatial interaction of atomic orbitals, essential for the formation of both sigma and pi bonds.
Pi Electrons definitions
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