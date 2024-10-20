Polysaccharide quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Which polysaccharide contains a modified monosaccharide? Chitin contains a modified monosaccharide, specifically N-acetylglucosamine.

True or false? Peptidoglycan is a polysaccharide found only in bacteria. True. Peptidoglycan is a polysaccharide that is a major component of bacterial cell walls.

Which of the following are true of polysaccharides? A) They are composed of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds. B) They serve as energy storage and structural components. C) They are easily digestible due to their straight chains. D) They are only found in plants. A) They are composed of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds. B) They serve as energy storage and structural components.

Which of the following foods is highest in polysaccharides? A) Honey B) Bread C) Milk D) Eggs B) Bread, as it contains starch, a polysaccharide.

Which of these is a polysaccharide? A) Glucose B) Sucrose C) Cellulose D) Fructose C) Cellulose

Which polysaccharides are used for energy storage in cells? Starch in plants and glycogen in animals are used for energy storage.

In what polysaccharide form do plants store glucose to be available later as an energy source? Plants store glucose as starch, specifically amylose and amylopectin.

Which of the following is a polysaccharide? A) Lactose B) Glycogen C) Glucose D) Galactose B) Glycogen

Which of the following is a polysaccharide that is great at storing energy? A) Cellulose B) Chitin C) Glycogen D) Sucrose C) Glycogen

Which features make polysaccharides an ideal short-term energy storage molecule? Polysaccharides like glycogen have branched structures that allow for rapid release of glucose units.

Which polysaccharide found in red algal cell walls is a useful solidifying agent? Agar is the polysaccharide found in red algal cell walls used as a solidifying agent.

Which of the following is not a polysaccharide? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glucose D) Glycogen C) Glucose

Polysaccharides include what molecules? A) Glucose B) Starch C) Cellulose D) Glycogen B) Starch, C) Cellulose, D) Glycogen

Which type of carbohydrate is formed by linking together hundreds of sugar units? Polysaccharides are formed by linking together hundreds of sugar units.

Polysaccharides contribute to A) Energy storage B) Structural support C) Enzyme activity D) Hormone regulation A) Energy storage, B) Structural support

Which structural polysaccharide can be found in the shells of animals such as lobsters and insects? Chitin is the structural polysaccharide found in the shells of lobsters and insects.

Which of the following polysaccharides contains a modified monosaccharide? A) Cellulose B) Chitin C) Starch D) Glycogen B) Chitin

Which of the following are structural polysaccharides? A) Starch B) Cellulose C) Glycogen D) Chitin B) Cellulose, D) Chitin

Which of the following are functions of polysaccharides? A) Energy storage B) Structural support C) Catalysis D) Signal transduction A) Energy storage, B) Structural support