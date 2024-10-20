Proteins and Amino Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What enzyme catalyzes the attachment of an amino acid to tRNA? Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase catalyzes the attachment of an amino acid to tRNA.

Which of the following is not attached to the central carbon atom in an amino acid? A) Amino group B) Carboxyl group C) Hydrogen atom D) Phosphate group D) Phosphate group

Which of the following statements about the formation of polypeptides from amino acids is true? A) It involves the formation of peptide bonds B) It requires the addition of water C) It does not involve any energy D) It occurs spontaneously without enzymes A) It involves the formation of peptide bonds

Polypeptides are created during which process? Polypeptides are created during the process of translation.

What is the monomer for proteins? The monomer for proteins is an amino acid.

Which activity results from the action of hydrochloric acid on protein in the stomach? Hydrochloric acid denatures proteins in the stomach, making them easier to digest.

Which of the following is not a function of protein? A) Enzyme catalysis B) Energy storage C) Structural support D) Hormone regulation B) Energy storage

Which part of an amino acid gives it its unique identity? The R group, or side chain, gives an amino acid its unique identity.

What does the term amino acid signify about the structure of the molecule? The term amino acid signifies that the molecule contains both an amino group and a carboxylic acid group.

Which of the following is a waste product formed by the breakdown of proteins and nucleic acids? A) Urea B) Glucose C) Oxygen D) Carbon dioxide A) Urea

What is the term used for the building blocks of proteins? The building blocks of proteins are called amino acids.

The unique properties of the 20 common amino acids are determined by which of the following? A) Amino group B) Carboxyl group C) R group D) Hydrogen atom C) R group

How many different amino acids are found in proteins? There are 20 different amino acids found in proteins.

How many amino acids can be present in protein? Proteins can contain any number of amino acids, typically ranging from 50 to thousands.

An RNA sequence includes 15 codons. How many amino acids does this sequence encode? The sequence encodes 15 amino acids, as each codon specifies one amino acid.

Which of these might cause a protein to denature? A) High temperature B) Low pH C) High salt concentration D) All of the above D) All of the above

Which type of proteins exhibit only helices or pleated sheet structures? Fibrous proteins exhibit only helices or pleated sheet structures.

The 20 common amino acids are classified into five chemical classes based on which of the following? A) Polarity B) Size C) Shape D) All of the above A) Polarity

What component of amino acid structure varies among different amino acids? The R group, or side chain, varies among different amino acids.

Which of the following describes proteobacteria in domain Bacteria? A) They are gram-positive B) They are gram-negative C) They are archaea D) They are eukaryotes B) They are gram-negative

What kind of bond is formed when two amino acids join together? A peptide bond is formed when two amino acids join together.

In which way do the structures of amino acids differ from each other? The structures of amino acids differ in their R groups or side chains.

What is the building block of protein? The building block of protein is an amino acid.

There are 20 different amino acids. What makes one amino acid different from another? The R group, or side chain, makes one amino acid different from another.

How many calories per gram of protein? Protein provides 4 calories per gram.

How many monomers of proteins are there? There are 20 monomers of proteins, known as amino acids.

Which of the following are components of peptidoglycan? A) N-acetylglucosamine B) N-acetylmuramic acid C) Amino acids D) All of the above D) All of the above

How many amino acids do three nucleotides code for? Three nucleotides code for one amino acid.

How many calories in a gram of protein? There are 4 calories in a gram of protein.

Proteins are made of what monomer? Proteins are made of amino acid monomers.

Proteins are made up of which monomer? Proteins are made up of amino acid monomers.

Which technique is used to separate protein fragments based on size? Gel electrophoresis is used to separate protein fragments based on size.

What do all amino acids have in common? All amino acids have an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a central alpha carbon.

What human protein is now produced using the process of bacterial transformation? Insulin is a human protein produced using bacterial transformation.

Which of the following are proteins produced by living organisms and which function as catalysts? A) Hormones B) Enzymes C) Antibodies D) Receptors B) Enzymes

Which of the following is not composed primarily of protein? A) Hair B) Nails C) Cellulose D) Enzymes C) Cellulose

What is the basic structure of an amino acid? The basic structure of an amino acid includes an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and an R group attached to a central alpha carbon.

Two amino acids are being held together. What type of bond connects them? A peptide bond connects two amino acids.

Protease enzymes do which of the following? A) Synthesize proteins B) Break down proteins C) Transport proteins D) Store proteins B) Break down proteins