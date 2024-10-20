Proteins and Amino Acids quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the building blocks for proteins? The building blocks for proteins are amino acids.

What is a polypeptide? A polypeptide is a chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

Which reagent is used to detect the presence of protein? Biuret reagent is used to detect the presence of protein.

How many codons are needed to specify three amino acids? Nine codons are needed to specify three amino acids.

What is the percent identity between the β and ε globin sequences? The percent identity between the β and ε globin sequences varies and requires sequence alignment for determination.

The codon UAA codes for which amino acid? The codon UAA is a stop codon and does not code for any amino acid.

Which of the following is not a potential function of proteins? A) Structural support B) Energy storage C) Catalysis D) Transport B) Energy storage

Amino acids are joined together into a protein chain by which of the following? A) Hydrogen bonds B) Ionic bonds C) Peptide bonds D) Disulfide bonds C) Peptide bonds

Which of the following is both a codon for an amino acid and a start signal? A) AUG B) UGA C) UAA D) UAG A) AUG

Peptidoglycan is a component of the cell wall of which of the following organisms? A) Plants B) Animals C) Bacteria D) Fungi C) Bacteria

How are these two amino acids attached? Two amino acids are attached by a peptide bond.

What enzymes attach amino acids to tRNA molecules? Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases attach amino acids to tRNA molecules.

Which of the following is not a component of an amino acid molecule? A) Amino group B) Carboxyl group C) Phosphate group D) R group C) Phosphate group

Amino acids are joined together by which kind of bond? Amino acids are joined together by peptide bonds.

What is attached to a peptidyl tRNA? A peptidyl tRNA has a growing polypeptide chain attached to it.

How many calories per gram does protein provide? Protein provides 4 calories per gram.

Why are proteins considered polymers but lipids not? Proteins are considered polymers because they are made of repeating units of amino acids, whereas lipids are not composed of repeating monomeric units.

What structural feature makes the 20 common amino acids different from one another? The R group, or side chain, makes the 20 common amino acids different from one another.

How many calories per gram does protein have? Protein has 4 calories per gram.

Which of the following statements best describes complete protein? A) Contains all essential amino acids B) Contains only non-essential amino acids C) Contains no amino acids D) Contains only one type of amino acid A) Contains all essential amino acids

How many different types of amino acids are found in proteins? There are 20 different types of amino acids found in proteins.

What differentiates one amino acid from another? The R group, or side chain, differentiates one amino acid from another.

How many different amino acids can be in a protein? A protein can contain any combination of the 20 different amino acids.

What is the tool used to determine which triplets make each amino acid? The genetic code chart is used to determine which triplets make each amino acid.

What type of bond forms between the two amino acids? A peptide bond forms between two amino acids.

Which proteins are marked for destruction? Proteins marked for destruction are tagged with ubiquitin.

Chaperone proteins can aid in protein folding by doing which of the following? A) Preventing aggregation B) Assisting in proper folding C) Refolding misfolded proteins D) All of the above D) All of the above

Which of the following statements about proteins is false? A) They are made of amino acids B) They can function as enzymes C) They are not involved in cell signaling D) They can be structural components C) They are not involved in cell signaling

Which of these chemicals is in peptidoglycan? A) Cellulose B) Chitin C) N-acetylglucosamine D) Starch C) N-acetylglucosamine

What makes each amino acid unique? Each amino acid is unique due to its specific R group or side chain.

Which two amino acids differ from each other by only one atom? Serine and cysteine differ by one atom; serine has an -OH group, while cysteine has an -SH group.

What distinguishes the terms polypeptide and protein? A polypeptide is a chain of amino acids, while a protein is a functional polypeptide with biological activity.

What is a polypeptide chain? A polypeptide chain is a sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.

There are how many different amino acids? There are 20 different amino acids commonly found in proteins.

What is the most abundant protein on earth? The most abundant protein on earth is RuBisCO.

Protein contains how many calories per gram? Protein contains 4 calories per gram.

How many calories per gram does protein contain? Protein contains 4 calories per gram.

Protein provides how many calories per gram? Protein provides 4 calories per gram.

Which of the following correctly describe peptidoglycan? A) It is a polysaccharide B) It is a component of bacterial cell walls C) It contains peptide cross-links D) All of the above D) All of the above