Purpose of Analytical Techniques quiz Flashcards

What is the purpose of a streak plate in microbiology? The purpose of a streak plate is to isolate a pure strain from a single species of microorganism, often bacteria, by spreading a diluted microbial sample over the surface of an agar plate.

What is the purpose of flask 4 in a typical chemistry experiment? Flask 4 is often used as a control or to contain a specific reactant or product in a multi-step experiment, ensuring that the reaction proceeds correctly or to compare results.

What is the purpose of a positive control in an experiment? A positive control is used to ensure that the experimental setup is capable of producing a positive result, confirming that the test conditions are valid.

What was the purpose of the Miller-Urey experiment? The purpose of the Miller-Urey experiment was to simulate early Earth conditions and test the chemical origins of life by demonstrating that organic compounds could be synthesized from inorganic precursors.

Why are polyacrylamide gels used to analyze protein fractions instead of agarose gels? Polyacrylamide gels are used because they provide better resolution for separating proteins based on size due to their smaller pore size compared to agarose gels.

What was the purpose of Miller and Urey's experiment? Miller and Urey's experiment aimed to demonstrate that organic molecules necessary for life could be formed from simple inorganic compounds under prebiotic conditions.

Why is proton NMR considered a modern analytical technique? Proton NMR is considered modern because it provides detailed molecular information by analyzing spectral data, surpassing traditional wet chemistry methods in specificity and reliability.

What is a limitation of the Tollens test in identifying aldehydes? The Tollens test lacks specificity and reliability, as it can sometimes react with ketones and does not provide detailed information about the aldehyde's structure.

How do modern analytical techniques improve upon traditional wet chemistry methods? Modern techniques like proton NMR offer precise molecular identification and detailed insights into molecular structures, unlike traditional methods which are less specific and reliable.