Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Quaternary Protein Structure quiz Flashcards

Quaternary Protein Structure quiz
1/10
  • Which level of protein structure is created by the interaction of more than one polypeptide?
    The quaternary structure is created by the interaction of more than one polypeptide.
  • Which of the following are examples of quaternary proteins: hemoglobin, myoglobin, insulin?
    Hemoglobin is an example of a quaternary protein.
  • What is a subunit in the context of protein quaternary structure?
    A subunit is an individual polypeptide chain with tertiary structure interactions.
  • What types of interactions are involved in forming quaternary protein structures?
    Quaternary protein structures involve hydrophobic, hydrophilic, and hydrogen bonding interactions.
  • What is a multimeric protein?
    A multimeric protein is a fully functional protein composed of multiple subunits.
  • What is the role of prosthetic groups in quaternary protein structures?
    Prosthetic groups are non-amino acid components that enhance the functionality of quaternary protein structures.
  • What is an example of a protein with a quaternary structure that includes prosthetic groups?
    Hemoglobin is an example, with heme groups as prosthetic components.
  • What is the significance of heme groups in hemoglobin?
    Heme groups in hemoglobin carry iron, which is essential for oxygen transport in the blood.
  • What is the difference between a dimer, trimer, and tetramer in protein structures?
    A dimer has 2 subunits, a trimer has 3 subunits, and a tetramer has 4 subunits.
  • How does the complexity of protein structure progress from primary to quaternary?
    Protein structure complexity increases from primary (amino acid sequence) to quaternary (multiple subunit interactions).