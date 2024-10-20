Quaternary Protein Structure quiz Flashcards
Quaternary Protein Structure quiz
Terms in this set (10)
- Which level of protein structure is created by the interaction of more than one polypeptide?The quaternary structure is created by the interaction of more than one polypeptide.
- Which of the following are examples of quaternary proteins: hemoglobin, myoglobin, insulin?Hemoglobin is an example of a quaternary protein.
- What is a subunit in the context of protein quaternary structure?A subunit is an individual polypeptide chain with tertiary structure interactions.
- What types of interactions are involved in forming quaternary protein structures?Quaternary protein structures involve hydrophobic, hydrophilic, and hydrogen bonding interactions.
- What is a multimeric protein?A multimeric protein is a fully functional protein composed of multiple subunits.
- What is the role of prosthetic groups in quaternary protein structures?Prosthetic groups are non-amino acid components that enhance the functionality of quaternary protein structures.
- What is an example of a protein with a quaternary structure that includes prosthetic groups?Hemoglobin is an example, with heme groups as prosthetic components.
- What is the significance of heme groups in hemoglobin?Heme groups in hemoglobin carry iron, which is essential for oxygen transport in the blood.
- What is the difference between a dimer, trimer, and tetramer in protein structures?A dimer has 2 subunits, a trimer has 3 subunits, and a tetramer has 4 subunits.
- How does the complexity of protein structure progress from primary to quaternary?Protein structure complexity increases from primary (amino acid sequence) to quaternary (multiple subunit interactions).