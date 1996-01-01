Radical Stability quiz #1 Flashcards

What factors determine the stability of organic radicals, and which type of radical is generally the most stable?

Radical stability is determined by hyperconjugation and resonance. More alkyl (R) groups around the radical center increase stability via hyperconjugation. However, allylic and benzylic radicals are even more stable due to resonance with adjacent double bonds or benzene rings, which delocalizes the electron deficiency. Therefore, allylic and benzylic radicals are generally the most stable.