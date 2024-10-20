Secondary Protein Structure quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Secondary Protein Structure quiz

Secondary Protein Structure quiz
  • What level of protein structure is associated with the alpha helix and beta-pleated sheet?
    The alpha helix and beta-pleated sheet are associated with the secondary protein structure.
  • What type of bonding is responsible for secondary protein structures?
    Hydrogen bonding between the amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen in the protein backbone is responsible for secondary protein structures.
  • How many residues are typically found in one turn of an alpha helix?
    One turn of an alpha helix typically contains an average of 3.6 residues.
  • What is the orientation of the alpha helix in terms of its shape?
    The alpha helix adopts a right-handed or clockwise spiral shape.
  • Where do the R groups lie in an alpha helix structure?
    In an alpha helix structure, the R groups extend outward from the helix.
  • What pattern do beta pleated sheets form?
    Beta pleated sheets form a zigzag pattern with side-by-side beta strands.
  • How are beta strands oriented in a beta pleated sheet?
    Beta strands in a beta pleated sheet are oriented side by side.
  • Where do the R groups extend in a beta pleated sheet?
    In a beta pleated sheet, the R groups extend above and below the sheet.
  • What is the role of hydrogen bonds in secondary protein structures?
    Hydrogen bonds stabilize secondary protein structures by connecting amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen atoms.
  • What is the primary structure of a protein composed of?
    The primary structure of a protein is composed of a sequence of amino acids connected by peptide bonds.