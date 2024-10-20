Secondary Protein Structure quiz Flashcards
Secondary Protein Structure quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What level of protein structure is associated with the alpha helix and beta-pleated sheet?The alpha helix and beta-pleated sheet are associated with the secondary protein structure.
- What type of bonding is responsible for secondary protein structures?Hydrogen bonding between the amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen in the protein backbone is responsible for secondary protein structures.
- How many residues are typically found in one turn of an alpha helix?One turn of an alpha helix typically contains an average of 3.6 residues.
- What is the orientation of the alpha helix in terms of its shape?The alpha helix adopts a right-handed or clockwise spiral shape.
- Where do the R groups lie in an alpha helix structure?In an alpha helix structure, the R groups extend outward from the helix.
- What pattern do beta pleated sheets form?Beta pleated sheets form a zigzag pattern with side-by-side beta strands.
- How are beta strands oriented in a beta pleated sheet?Beta strands in a beta pleated sheet are oriented side by side.
- Where do the R groups extend in a beta pleated sheet?In a beta pleated sheet, the R groups extend above and below the sheet.
- What is the role of hydrogen bonds in secondary protein structures?Hydrogen bonds stabilize secondary protein structures by connecting amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen atoms.
- What is the primary structure of a protein composed of?The primary structure of a protein is composed of a sequence of amino acids connected by peptide bonds.