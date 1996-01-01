SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart) quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you determine whether a reaction proceeds via an SN1, SN2, E1, or E2 mechanism based on the nucleophile strength, base bulkiness, and alkyl halide structure?

To determine the mechanism (SN1, SN2, E1, or E2), follow these steps: 1) Identify if the nucleophile is strong (negatively charged, often with spectator ions like Na+, K+, Li+, Cs+) or weak (neutral). 2) If strong and bulky (e.g., tert-butoxide, LDA, LiTMP), E2 is favored. 3) If strong but not bulky, check the alkyl halide: methyl/primary favor SN2, secondary can be SN2 or E2 (E2 if the base is strong, SN2 if not), tertiary favors E2 with strong bases. 4) If the nucleophile is weak/neutral, secondary and tertiary alkyl halides favor SN1/E1 (with heat favoring E1), while methyl/primary usually do not react. Thus, mechanism prediction depends on nucleophile strength, base bulkiness, and the degree of the alkyl halide.