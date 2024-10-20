Summary quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not a value in the 5-number summary: minimum, maximum, median, or mean? The mean is not a value in the 5-number summary; it includes the minimum, maximum, median, first quartile, and third quartile.

Which statement best describes natural selection: survival of the fittest, random mutation, genetic drift, or artificial selection? Natural selection is best described by 'survival of the fittest,' where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.

Which best describes a random sample: biased selection, systematic sampling, equal chance of selection, or convenience sampling? A random sample is best described as having an equal chance of selection for each member of the population.

What describes the gradualism model of speciation: rapid changes, sudden events, slow and steady evolution, or no change? The gradualism model of speciation describes slow and steady evolution over long periods of time.

Which of the following statements best describes evolution: change in individual, change in species over time, static species, or sudden creation? Evolution is best described as the change in species over time.

Which of the following best describes natural selection: random chance, environmental adaptation, genetic mutation, or artificial breeding? Natural selection is best described as environmental adaptation where organisms better suited to their environment survive and reproduce.

Which of the following is not a benefit of biodiversity: ecosystem stability, resource availability, disease spread, or genetic diversity? Disease spread is not a benefit of biodiversity; biodiversity contributes to ecosystem stability, resource availability, and genetic diversity.

Which of the following most accurately summarizes the inputs and outputs of photosynthesis: carbon dioxide and water to glucose and oxygen, glucose and oxygen to carbon dioxide and water, nitrogen and sunlight to glucose and oxygen, or water and oxygen to glucose and carbon dioxide? Photosynthesis most accurately converts carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.

What is the Aufbau principle in electron configuration? The Aufbau principle states that electrons fill lower energy orbitals before moving to higher energy orbitals.