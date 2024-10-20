The UV-Vis Spectroscopy quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does UV light and other nonionizing radiation damage DNA molecules? UV light can cause damage to DNA molecules by inducing the formation of pyrimidine dimers, which can lead to mutations if not repaired.

What is the range of wavelengths for visible light in UV-Vis spectroscopy? The range of wavelengths for visible light in UV-Vis spectroscopy is 400 to 800 nanometers.

What is the range of wavelengths for UV light in UV-Vis spectroscopy? The range of wavelengths for UV light in UV-Vis spectroscopy is 200 to 400 nanometers.

What is the relationship between wavelength, frequency, and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum? Wavelength is inversely proportional to both frequency and energy; as frequency and energy increase, wavelength decreases.

What role do conjugated pi bonds play in UV-Vis spectroscopy? Conjugated pi bonds absorb light in the UV-Vis spectrum, and their degree of conjugation affects the lambda max value.

What is lambda max in UV-Vis spectroscopy? Lambda max is the wavelength at which maximum absorption occurs for a compound in UV-Vis spectroscopy.

How does the degree of conjugation affect lambda max? Greater conjugation in a molecule leads to a higher lambda max, indicating absorption at higher wavelengths.

What is the theoretical lambda max value for 1,3-butadiene? The theoretical lambda max value for 1,3-butadiene is 217 nanometers.

What is the theoretical lambda max value for 1,3,5-hexatriene? The theoretical lambda max value for 1,3,5-hexatriene is 258 nanometers.