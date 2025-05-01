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Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions definitions

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  • Thermal Electrocyclic Reaction
    A heat-driven, concerted process where a pi bond is lost and a new ring forms via intramolecular electron movement.
  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A concerted transformation involving cyclic electron movement, often resulting in bond reorganization within a molecule.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, commonly altered during ring formation.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond created by direct orbital overlap, newly formed during the ring closure process.
  • Intramolecular Reaction
    A transformation occurring within a single molecule, leading to ring formation without external reactants.
  • Conjugated Polyene
    A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, capable of undergoing ring-forming reactions upon heating.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms or groups, crucial for predicting product orientation after ring closure.
  • Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory
    A model using the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals to predict reaction outcomes and product geometry.
  • HOMO
    The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, dictating the mode of orbital rotation during cyclization.
  • Conrotatory Motion
    A synchronized orbital rotation in the same direction, enabling overlap of like phases to form a new bond.
  • Disrotatory Motion
    A synchronized orbital rotation in opposite directions, allowing symmetrical overlap for bond formation.
  • Substituent Orientation
    The final spatial position of groups attached to a ring, determined by the type of orbital rotation.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A process where all bond changes occur simultaneously, without intermediates, typical of these reactions.
  • Cyclic Mechanism
    A pathway involving electron movement in a closed loop, essential for ring formation in these reactions.