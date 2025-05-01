Thermal Electrocyclic Reaction A heat-driven, concerted process where a pi bond is lost and a new ring forms via intramolecular electron movement.

Pericyclic Reaction A concerted transformation involving cyclic electron movement, often resulting in bond reorganization within a molecule.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, commonly altered during ring formation.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond created by direct orbital overlap, newly formed during the ring closure process.

Intramolecular Reaction A transformation occurring within a single molecule, leading to ring formation without external reactants.

Conjugated Polyene A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, capable of undergoing ring-forming reactions upon heating.