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Thermal Electrocyclic Reaction A heat-driven, concerted process where a pi bond is lost and a new ring forms via intramolecular electron movement. Pericyclic Reaction A concerted transformation involving cyclic electron movement, often resulting in bond reorganization within a molecule. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, commonly altered during ring formation. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond created by direct orbital overlap, newly formed during the ring closure process. Intramolecular Reaction A transformation occurring within a single molecule, leading to ring formation without external reactants. Conjugated Polyene A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, capable of undergoing ring-forming reactions upon heating. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms or groups, crucial for predicting product orientation after ring closure. Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model using the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals to predict reaction outcomes and product geometry. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, dictating the mode of orbital rotation during cyclization. Conrotatory Motion A synchronized orbital rotation in the same direction, enabling overlap of like phases to form a new bond. Disrotatory Motion A synchronized orbital rotation in opposite directions, allowing symmetrical overlap for bond formation. Substituent Orientation The final spatial position of groups attached to a ring, determined by the type of orbital rotation. Concerted Mechanism A process where all bond changes occur simultaneously, without intermediates, typical of these reactions. Cyclic Mechanism A pathway involving electron movement in a closed loop, essential for ring formation in these reactions.
Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions definitions
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