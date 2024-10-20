Triacylglycerols quiz Flashcards

Triacylglycerol molecules contain three fatty acids bound to a glycerol backbone.

Which molecule contains three fatty acids bound to a glycerol?

Triacylglycerols have ester linkages connecting the fatty acids to the glycerol backbone.

What type of linkage is found in triacylglycerols?

Phosphoglycerides have two fatty acids and a phosphate group with an amino alcohol, while triacylglycerols have three fatty acids.

What is the structural difference between triacylglycerols and phosphoglycerides?

How can the second carbon in triacylglycerols become chiral?

The second carbon can be chiral if the fatty acids at carbon 1 and 3 are different.