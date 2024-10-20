Triacylglycerols quiz Flashcards
Triacylglycerols quiz
- Which molecule contains three fatty acids bound to a glycerol?Triacylglycerol molecules contain three fatty acids bound to a glycerol backbone.
- What type of linkage is found in triacylglycerols?Triacylglycerols have ester linkages connecting the fatty acids to the glycerol backbone.
- What is the structural difference between triacylglycerols and phosphoglycerides?Phosphoglycerides have two fatty acids and a phosphate group with an amino alcohol, while triacylglycerols have three fatty acids.
- How can the second carbon in triacylglycerols become chiral?The second carbon can be chiral if the fatty acids at carbon 1 and 3 are different.
- What is the primary function of triacylglycerols in animals?Triacylglycerols function as a significant source of energy and are stored in adipose tissue.
- Why do saturated fatty acids in fats lead to higher melting points?Saturated fatty acids allow tighter packing and stronger intermolecular forces, resulting in higher melting points.
- What causes oils to remain liquid at room temperature?Oils contain more unsaturated fatty acids with pi bonds, leading to looser packing and lower melting points.
- What is the difference in saturation between animal fats and vegetable oils?Animal fats have low unsaturation with fewer double bonds, while vegetable oils have higher unsaturation with more pi bonds.
- How do intermolecular forces affect the melting point of fats and oils?Stronger intermolecular forces in fats lead to higher melting points, while weaker forces in oils result in lower melting points.
- What is the role of pi bonds in the structure of oils?Pi bonds in oils increase unsaturation, preventing tight packing and resulting in lower melting points.