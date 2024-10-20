Waxes quiz Flashcards

Waxes are composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid connected by an ester bond.

What are waxes composed of?

Waxes are categorized as hydrolyzable lipids along with Glycerolipids and Sphingolipids.

How are waxes categorized in terms of lipids?

Waxes are connected by an ester bond formed between a carbonyl and an oxygen linked to the alcohol.

What type of bond connects the components of waxes?

What property do waxes possess that affects water interaction?

Waxes form protective coatings on feathers of birds and leaves of plants.

What protective function do waxes serve in nature?

Waxes are considered hydrolyzable because their ester bonds can be broken down.

Why are waxes considered hydrolyzable lipids?

What are the other types of hydrolyzable lipids besides waxes?

Besides waxes, Glycerolipids and Sphingolipids are also hydrolyzable lipids.