Waxes quiz Flashcards
Waxes quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What are waxes composed of?Waxes are composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid connected by an ester bond.
- How are waxes categorized in terms of lipids?Waxes are categorized as hydrolyzable lipids along with Glycerolipids and Sphingolipids.
- What type of bond connects the components of waxes?Waxes are connected by an ester bond formed between a carbonyl and an oxygen linked to the alcohol.
- What property do waxes possess that affects water interaction?Waxes possess water repellent properties.
- What protective function do waxes serve in nature?Waxes form protective coatings on feathers of birds and leaves of plants.
- Why are waxes considered hydrolyzable lipids?Waxes are considered hydrolyzable because their ester bonds can be broken down.
- What are the other types of hydrolyzable lipids besides waxes?Besides waxes, Glycerolipids and Sphingolipids are also hydrolyzable lipids.
- What is the structural feature of waxes that makes them simple lipids?Waxes are simple lipids because they consist of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid.
- How do waxes contribute to the protection of plant leaves?Waxes form a protective coating on plant leaves, helping to repel water.
- What is the role of the ester bond in waxes?The ester bond in waxes connects the long chain alcohol to the fatty acid, making them hydrolyzable.