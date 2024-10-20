Waxes quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Waxes quiz

Waxes quiz
  • What are waxes composed of?
    Waxes are composed of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid connected by an ester bond.
  • How are waxes categorized in terms of lipids?
    Waxes are categorized as hydrolyzable lipids along with Glycerolipids and Sphingolipids.
  • What type of bond connects the components of waxes?
    Waxes are connected by an ester bond formed between a carbonyl and an oxygen linked to the alcohol.
  • What property do waxes possess that affects water interaction?
    Waxes possess water repellent properties.
  • What protective function do waxes serve in nature?
    Waxes form protective coatings on feathers of birds and leaves of plants.
  • Why are waxes considered hydrolyzable lipids?
    Waxes are considered hydrolyzable because their ester bonds can be broken down.
  • What are the other types of hydrolyzable lipids besides waxes?
    Besides waxes, Glycerolipids and Sphingolipids are also hydrolyzable lipids.
  • What is the structural feature of waxes that makes them simple lipids?
    Waxes are simple lipids because they consist of a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid.
  • How do waxes contribute to the protection of plant leaves?
    Waxes form a protective coating on plant leaves, helping to repel water.
  • What is the role of the ester bond in waxes?
    The ester bond in waxes connects the long chain alcohol to the fatty acid, making them hydrolyzable.