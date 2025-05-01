Skip to main content
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep - Part 2 of 2
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep - Part 2 of 2
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / The Process of Sleep / Problem 2
If someone drinks a cup of coffee, the alertness from caffeine may persist for at least
2.5 hours
7.5 hours
8.5 hours
5.5 hours
