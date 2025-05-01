Personal Health
Night and rotating shift workers often work longer or more irregular hours, producing cumulative fatigue and physical exhaustion that increase injury risk.
Shift work increases chronic stress and mood disturbances (e.g., irritability, impaired judgment) that reduce situational awareness and raise the chance of accidents.
Shift work disrupts circadian rhythm and sleep, impairing attention and reaction time, and increasing microsleeps.
Night shifts frequently have reduced supervision, fewer coworkers, poorer lighting, and delayed maintenance, increasing environmental hazards and response times.