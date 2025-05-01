Skip to main content
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep - Part 2 of 2
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which is the most commonly reported sleep complaint among college students?
A
Narcolepsy
B
REM sleep behavior disorder
C
Insomnia
D
Obstructive sleep apnea
