Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Problem 4
According to couples researcher John Gottman, which of the following is one of the behavior patterns he labeled as a "Four Horsemen" that predicts relationship breakdown?
A
Criticism
B
Financial micromanaging
C
Emotional neglect
D
Scheduling conflicts
