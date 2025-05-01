Personal Health
Social capital includes resources accessed through personal networks—such as emotional support or occasional financial help—and is primarily defined by the strength of those personal ties rather than formal institutions.
Social capital consists of networks, norms, and trust that facilitate coordination and cooperation for mutual benefit.
Social capital is largely an individual characteristic (e.g., one’s personal networks and trustworthiness), although community and institutional contexts can influence how it is expressed.
Social capital typically yields positive health benefits by enabling access to resources and social support, and negative effects (such as exclusion or harm) are relatively rare exceptions.