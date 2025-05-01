Skip to main content
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication
Ch.4 Relationships and Communication / Importance of Relationships / Problem 1
Problem 1
The broad web of relationships that includes neighbors, classmates, and coworkers is called our:
A
Social network
B
Social capital
C
Confidant circle
D
Assistance team
