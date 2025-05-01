Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 2 of 2
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 2 of 2
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Antioxidants / Problem 2
Problem 2
Diego tossed a dinner salad containing tomatoes, red bell pepper, eggplant, and quinoa. This meal is especially high in
A
dietary cholesterol
B
excessive sodium
C
phytochemicals
D
protein
