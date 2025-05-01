Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 2 of 2
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 2 of 2
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Nutritional Guidelines / Problem 3
Problem 3
Zoe generally follows a vegetarian diet but regularly eats fish while avoiding other meats. She is a
A
pesco-vegetarian
B
lacto-ovo-vegetarian
C
lacto-vegetarian
D
semivegetarian
