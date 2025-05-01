Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Drug Effects on the Body
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Drug Effects on the Body
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
Ch.9 Drugs / Drug Effects on the Body / Problem 5
Problem 5
For a drug that must act on the central nervous system within seconds, the fastest-acting method of drug administration is
A
Subcutaneous injection
B
Inhalation
C
Topical cream
D
Oral capsule
AI tutor
0
Show Answer