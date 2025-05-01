Skip to main content
Ch.9 Drugs / Drug Effects on the Body / Problem 4
Problem 4
Sharing injection equipment increases the risk of contracting which of the following infections?
A
HPV and herpes
B
Influenza and chickenpox
C
HIV and hepatitis B
D
Tuberculosis and measles
