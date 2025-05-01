Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Positive Psychology
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Positive Psychology
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
Ch.2 Psychological Health / Positive Psychology / Problem 1
Problem 1
According to the five-factor model, which trait includes creativity, willingness to try new things, and appreciation for art?
A
neuroticism
B
openness
C
agreeableness
D
extroversion
AI tutor
0
Show Answer